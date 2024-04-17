Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech signs two prep prospects

Georgia Tech signee Darrion Sutton of Overtime Elite signs to play basketball for the Yellow Jackets on April 16, 2024, at the OTE headquarters in Atlantic Station. From left to right, Corey Frazier, the head coach of Sutton's OTE team, Sutton, Chris Foss, the assistant coach of the team. (Photo by Overtime Elite)

Credit: Photo by Overtime Elite

Credit: Photo by Overtime Elite

Georgia Tech signee Darrion Sutton of Overtime Elite signs to play basketball for the Yellow Jackets on April 16, 2024, at the OTE headquarters in Atlantic Station. From left to right, Corey Frazier, the head coach of Sutton's OTE team, Sutton, Chris Foss, the assistant coach of the team. (Photo by Overtime Elite)
By
30 minutes ago

Prospects Darrion Sutton, who attends Overtime Elite in Atlantic Station, and Doryan Onwuchekwa signed letters-of-intent Wednesday to play for Georgia Tech, the program announced Wednesday.

Sutton, a 6-foot-8 forward who hails from St. Louis, spent a post-graduate season at Overtime Elite and ranks among the top 100 prospects nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 24 among small forwards and No. 11 in the state of Georgia. Onwuchekwa, a 6-foot-11 center who attended the Faith Family Academy of Oak Cliff near Dallas, Texas, is ranked No. 112 nationally in the 247Sports Composite, No. 19 at his position and No. 7 overall in Texas.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

They join a recruiting class that includes fall signees Jaeden Mustaf and Cole Kirouac. Tech’s class is ranked No. 12 overall nationally by 247Sports and fourth in the ACC.

“We’re excited about this class overall,” Tech coach Damon Stoudamire said in a release. “We’ve added versatility, athleticism and high-character guys to our young core, and we’re looking forward to seeing them develop in our program.”

Sutton is rated a four-star prospect by all four major recruiting services after averaging 10.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists and making 58.4% of his shots from the floor over a 17-game schedule for Team RWE at OTE 2023-24. He helped RWE advance to the championship series of the OTE playoff, averaging 3.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists over seven games. Sutton played his junior season at Accelerated Way in Denver and participated in the NBPA Top 100 and Pangos All-American camps in 2023.

“Darrion is someone we coveted for his two-way ability to rebound and slash on offense,” Stoudamire said. “That along with him defensively being able to guard multiple positions will be a plus for us from Day One. I look for him to impact our program for years to come.”

Georgia Tech signee Darrion Sutton of Overtime Elite signs to play basketball for the Yellow Jackets on April 16, 2024, at the OTE headquarters in Atlantic Station (Photo by Overtime Elite)

Credit: Photo by Overtime Elite

icon to expand image

Credit: Photo by Overtime Elite

Rated a four-star prospect by three of the four major recruiting services, Onwuchekwa led Faith Family Academy of Oak Cliff to a 118-24 overall record (34-0 in district play) and three state titles in the 4A level of the University Interscholastic League in his four years. He earned all-state honors by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches in in 2023 and 2024.

As a senior, Onwuchekwa averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks while making 38% of his 3-point shots. He scored 19 points with 14 rebounds for Faith Family Academy in the 2024 state championship game.

“Doryan is one of the better shooting bigs in the country,” Stoudamire said. “He’s really worked on his body, losing 50 pounds within the last year, which showed his commitment to be the best player he can be. As he gets stronger, he can impact our program for years to come.”

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Training center protesters cause $10M in damage, Atlanta mayor says1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Who’s a Republican in Georgia is now a courtroom argument
1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Gwinnett selected for global heat mapping as Earth breaks records
1h ago

Credit: Family photos

‘Friend’ who came for Sunday dinners convicted of killing 2 brothers

Credit: Family photos

‘Friend’ who came for Sunday dinners convicted of killing 2 brothers

Credit: Josh Reyes

Gwinnett budget includes a new middle school, expansion of 2 high schools
The Latest

Credit: AP

Two key Georgia Tech defensive linemen enter transfer portal
2h ago
Georgia Tech hoops freshman to test NBA waters
Future Yellow Jackets Mustaf, Sutton move closer to starting Georgia Tech careers
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

You’ve got mail. So where is it?
To make the playoffs tonight, Hawks need Trae Young to be great
Tybee officials prepare for Orange Crush beach party restrictions as criticism grows...