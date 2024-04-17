Georgia Tech signs two prep prospects

“We’re excited about this class overall,” Tech coach Damon Stoudamire said in a release. “We’ve added versatility, athleticism and high-character guys to our young core, and we’re looking forward to seeing them develop in our program.”

Sutton is rated a four-star prospect by all four major recruiting services after averaging 10.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists and making 58.4% of his shots from the floor over a 17-game schedule for Team RWE at OTE 2023-24. He helped RWE advance to the championship series of the OTE playoff, averaging 3.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists over seven games. Sutton played his junior season at Accelerated Way in Denver and participated in the NBPA Top 100 and Pangos All-American camps in 2023.

“Darrion is someone we coveted for his two-way ability to rebound and slash on offense,” Stoudamire said. “That along with him defensively being able to guard multiple positions will be a plus for us from Day One. I look for him to impact our program for years to come.”

Rated a four-star prospect by three of the four major recruiting services, Onwuchekwa led Faith Family Academy of Oak Cliff to a 118-24 overall record (34-0 in district play) and three state titles in the 4A level of the University Interscholastic League in his four years. He earned all-state honors by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches in in 2023 and 2024.

As a senior, Onwuchekwa averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks while making 38% of his 3-point shots. He scored 19 points with 14 rebounds for Faith Family Academy in the 2024 state championship game.

“Doryan is one of the better shooting bigs in the country,” Stoudamire said. “He’s really worked on his body, losing 50 pounds within the last year, which showed his commitment to be the best player he can be. As he gets stronger, he can impact our program for years to come.”