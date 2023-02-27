Georgia Tech going into ACC Tournament as 14th seed

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

The Jackets tied with Virginia for 13th with a 4-14 league record but lost the tiebreaker to the Cavaliers by virtue of their loss in their lone head-to-head matchup. Tech finishing tied for 13th in the ACC is the lowest finish in team history, although it wasn’t possible to finish that low until the ACC expanded to 15 teams prior to the 2013-14 season. (The lowest finish in that span was 10th, in the 2016-17 season.)

By winning percentage, the Jackets’ 4-14 league record (22.2%) is their poorest since the 2005-06 season (2-12, 14.3%). With an overall mark of 13-16, the Jackets will have to play their way into the semifinals to avoid their first losing season since the 2005-06 season. The Jackets lost ACC defensive player of the year Lorela Cubaj and leading scorer Lotta-Maj Lahtinen off of last year’s NCAA Tournament team among several key players and have depended heavily upon freshmen Tonie Morgan and Kara Dunn this season. Even with the transfer additions of guards Cameron Swartz (first-team All-ACC at Boston College in 2022) and Bianca Jackson (Florida State’s leading scorer in the 2020-21 season), consistency has been elusive.