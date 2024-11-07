Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Damola Ajidahun (OL, Duluth): Duluth finished its regular season at 4-6. Ajidahun was part of an offensive line that helped the Wildcats average 150.7 rushing yards and 323.1 total yards per game.

Jayden Barr (S, Eastside): Barr has 762 yards rushing on 90 carries and has scored 20 times on the ground. He also has 11 catches for 264 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Barr has made 37 tackles (three for a loss) and an interception. The Eagles (9-1) host Hampton on Nov. 15 in the first round of the GHSA state playoffs.

Blake Belin (DL; Cardinal Haynes; New York): Belin has 31 tackles, three of which were for a loss. The Cardinals (6-3) host Kellenberg Memorial on Saturday.

Jamauri Brice (WR; Cartersville): Brice has 36 catches for 455 yards and four touchdowns. The Hurricanes (10-0) begin the GHSA state playoffs Nov. 15 against Westminster.

Jimmy Bryson (OL; Baylor; Chattanooga, Tenn.): The Red Raiders are 10-0 and have a first-round bye in the state playoffs. In a 49-17 victory over Knoxville Catholic to end the regular season last week, Bryson helped Baylor to 500 yards of total offense.

Xavier Canales (OL; Douglass): Douglass finished the regular season 7-3 and on a five-game win streak, outscoring its opponents 206-42 over that stretch. Canales is part of an offense rushing for 172.7 yards per game.

Carrington Coombs (DL; Hebron Christian): Coombs has 42 tackles (eight for a loss), 10 sacks and 24 quarterback hurries, has defended nine passes, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble for the Lions who finished the regular season 8-2.

Cal Faulkner (WR; Lumpkin County): Faulkner, playing quarterback, has 75 completions for 800 yards and seven touchdowns and 105 carries for 664 yards and 11 TDs. He also has 27 tackles and three interceptions on defense. Lumpkin County finished its regular season 7-3.

Fenix Felton (S; Eagles Landing Christian): Felton was on an Eagles Landing Christian team that went 2-8 this season.

Andre Fuller (DL; Grayson): Fuller has 39 tackles (21 for a loss), 19 quarterback hurries, nine sacks and has forced a fumble for the Rams (8-1) who travel to Newton on Saturday.

Christian Garrett (DL; Prince Avenue Christian): Garrett has 62 tackles (nine for a loss), six sacks and 11 quarterback hurries. The Wolverines finished the regular season 7-3.

Isaiah Groves (RB; East Robertson; Cross Plains, Tenn.): Robertson had four carries for 26 yards before leaving with a knee injury in a season-opening win Aug. 23. The injury turned out to be a torn ACL forcing Groves to have surgery and miss the remainder of his senior season.

Justin Hasenhuetl (OL; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): The Eagles are 9-2 and Hasenhuetl is part of an offensive line helping his team average 131 rushing yards per game and 360 total yards per game. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee hosts Christ School (N.C.) in the second round of the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association playoffs Friday.

Derry Norris (DL; Spruce Creek; Port Orange, Fla.): Norris has 78 tackles (14 for a loss) and 7 1/2 sacks. Spruce Creek is 6-3 and was scheduled to host University on Thursday.

Kevin Peay (OL; Lancaster; Lancaster, S.C.): Peay and the Bruins went 4-6 this season.

Dalen Penson (CB; Sandy Creek): Penson has 21 receptions for 457 yards and eight touchdowns as well as 193 kick-return yards. Penson is Sandy Creek’s punter as well and has 14 kicks for 538 yards. Sandy Creek went 9-1 during the regular season.

Josh Petty (OL; Fellowship Christian School): Playing both ways, Petty has 42 tackles (five for a loss) and three sacks on defense. The Paladins finished the regular season 8-2.

JP Powell (RB; Miller County): In a 54-6 win over Randolph-Clay, Powell had seven carries for 75 yards, completed two touchdown passes and had a punt return for a touchdown. For the season Powell has 758 yards on 77 carries (a 9.8 yards per attempt average) and seven touchdowns. He also has 17 catches for 295 yards and five scores as well as six completions for 178 yards and four touchdowns. On defense, Powell has 23 tackles (one for a loss), three fumble recoveries and an interception. Powell and the Pirates are 7-3 and travel to Wilkinson County on Nov. 16 in the first round of the GHSA state playoffs.

Kevin Roche (TE; Darien; Darien, Conn.): Roche had a touchdown reception in Darien’s 35-26 win over Wilton last week. The Blue Wave (6-1) host Bridgeport Central on Saturday.

Connor Roush (TE; Wesleyan): Roush has nine receptions for 134 yards and five touchdowns for the Wolves. On defense, Roush has 29 tackles (11 for a loss), four sacks and a fumble recovery. Wesleyan finished the regular season 8-2.