Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Coach Brent Key now has 22 high school seniors committed toward the 2024 signing class, a class that now ranks 34th nationally, and seventh in the ACC, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Khamani Alexander (RB; Belen Jesuit Prep; Miami, Fla.): Alexander and Belen Jesuit Prep (4-6) were scheduled to travel to South Broward on Thursday in the first round of the state playoffs. Alexander has 723 rushing yards on 87 carries and has scored four rushing touchdowns to go with seven receptions for 169 yards.

Santana Alo-Tupuola (OL; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.): Alo-Tupuola and IMG are 8-0 and host St. Frances Academy on Nov. 17. Alo-Tupuola is helping the Ascenders rush for 161.9 yards per game and total 344.3 yards of offense per game.

Jordan Boyd (LB; Silver Bluff; Aiken, S.C.): Silver Bluff is 8-3 this season and travels to Fairfield Central on Friday in the second round of the state playoffs. Boyd had nine tackles – four for a loss – in a playoff win over Mid-Carolina last week.

Tah’j Butler (LB; Edna Karr; New Orleans): Butler and Edna Karr have outscored opponents 300-133 this season. Butler and the Cougars (8-1) have an opening-round bye this week and will play either Huntington or Woodlawn next week in the second round of the state playoffs.

Isiah Canion (WR; Warner Robins): Warner Robins is 7-3 and hosts McIntosh on Friday in the opening round of the GHSA state playoffs.

Nehemiah Chandler (CB; Wakulla; Crawfordville, Fla.): Chandler and Wakulla are 10-0 and host Gadsden County in the first round of the state playoffs Friday. Chandler has 35 receptions for 639 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. He also has two carries for 23 yards, has thrown an 81-yard touchdown pass and has 11 tackles and an interception on defense.

William Depaepe (DL; Moline; Moline, Ill.): Depaepe finished his senior season with 39 tackles (14 for a loss), four sacks, two forced fumbles, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.

Jordan Floyd (OL; Parkview): Floyd is helping the Panthers (7-3), who travel to Colquitt County on Friday for a first-round playoff matchup, rush for 158.8 yards per game and total 306.2 yards of offense per game.

Cedric Franklin (CB; Kell): Franklin has 22 tackles and an interception for the 9-1 Longhorns who host Cass on Friday in the first round of the state playoffs. As a quarterback, Franklin is 11-for-14 passing for 229 yards and three touchdowns.

Trajen Greco (CB; Mill Creek): Greco and Mill Creek are 10-0 and host Osborne on Friday in the first round of the state playoffs. Greco has 35 catches for 462 yards and nine receiving touchdowns, six carries for 44 yards and 226 return yards. He also has 15 tackles, has defended five passes and has forced a fumble on defense.

Trashun Griffin (DL; Bibb County; Centreville, Ala.): Griffin and Bibb County are 9-1 and were scheduled to host Montgomery Academy on Thursday in the first round of the state playoffs. Griffin had two tackles for loss and quarterback hurry Oct. 27 in a shutout win over Holt.

Luke Harpring (TE; Marist): Harpring and Marist (9-1) have won nine in a row and host Northside on Friday in the first round of the state playoffs. Harpring had a 27-yard touchdown reception in the regular-season finale against Riverwood.

Trey Horne (WR; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): Horne has 47 receptions for 657 yards and five TD catches to go along with 37 carries for 239 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. Horne also has 383 return yards, has thrown a 4-yard touchdown pass, made three tackles and made an interception for the 12-0 Eagles who travel to Christ School (N.C.) on Friday in the first round of the North Carolina state playoffs. (Located in North Georgia near the Georgia-North Carolina border, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee plays in the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association.)

Graham Knowles (QB; Southlake Carroll; Southlake, Texas): Knowles is 134-for-180 passing and has thrown for 2,096 yards and 14 touchdowns. Knowles also has 24 runs for 135 yards and seven scores. The Dragons (9-1) host Boswell on Friday in the first round of the state playoffs.

Trelain Maddox (RB; Parkview): Maddox will miss the rest of the 2023 season with a knee injury. He had 46 carries for 498 yards and eight rushing touchdowns to go with four catches for 69 yards for the Panthers (7-3). Maddox also made 22 tackles (5.5 for a loss), two sacks, two interceptions and recovered a fumble on defense.

Landen Marshall (DL; Andalusia; Andalusia, Ala.): Marshall and Andalusia are 9-1 and host Sipsey Valley on Saturday. Marshall has 39 tackles (12 for a loss) and a sack for the Bulldogs.

Aaron Philo (QB; Prince Avenue Christian): Philo has thrown for 3,131 yards on 227-of-329 passing. The senior has thrown 43 touchdown passes and been intercepted eight times. Philo also has rushed 61 times for 424 yards and scored 10 rushing touchdowns. Philo and the Wolverines (9-1) have advanced to the second round of the state playoffs by virtue of an opening-round forfeit by Athens Christian and will face Pepperell or Mount Vernon next week.

David Prince (TE; Glynn Academy): Prince and the Red Terrors (8-2) host Jonesboro on Friday in the first round of the state playoffs. Prince had a 31-yard touchdown reception in a win over Lakeside last week.

Christian Pritchett (S; St. Augustine; New Orleans): Pritchett and St. Augustine are 3-7 and travel to McKinley on Friday for a first-round playoff game.

Jameson Riggs (OL; Hiram): Riggs has helped lead Hiram to an 8-2 record and an offense that is averaging 42.1 points per game. The Hornets, who average 285.9 rushing yards per game, host Cambridge on Friday for a first-round playoff game.

Trey Stevenson (CB; Philip Simmons; Charleston S.C.): Stevenson has 23 tackles, has been credited with defending 10 passes, has recovered one fumble and made an interception for the 10-1 Iron Horses. Stevenson also has 11 rushes for 158 yards and two touchdowns and caught 11 passes for 311 yards and six scores. Philip Simmons travels to Brookland-Cayce in the second round of the state playoffs Friday.

Koby Young (WR; Holy Cross; New Orleans): Young and Holy Cross are 8-2. Young has 21 receptions for 301 yards and two touchdowns. Holy Cross has an opening round bye this week and will play either Jesuit or C.E. Boyd next week in the second round of the state playoffs.