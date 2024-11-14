Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Damola Ajidahun (OL, Duluth): Duluth finished its season at 4-6. Ajidahun was part of an offensive line that helped the Wildcats average 150.7 rushing yards and 323.1 total yards per game.

Jayden Barr (S, Eastside): Barr has 762 yards rushing on 90 carries and has scored 20 times on the ground. He also has 11 catches for 264 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Barr has made 37 tackles (three for a loss) and an interception. The Eagles (9-1) host Hampton on Friday in the first round of the state playoffs.

Blake Belin (DL; Cardinal Haynes; New York): Belin has 31 tackles, three of which were for a loss. The Cardinals (7-3) host St. Anthony on Saturday in the first round of the state playoffs.

Jamauri Brice (WR; Cartersville): Brice has 36 catches for 455 yards and four touchdowns. The Hurricanes (10-0) begin the state playoffs Friday against Westminster.

Jimmy Bryson (OL; Baylor; Chattanooga, Tenn.): The Red Raiders are 10-0, after a first-round bye, and play Memphis University School on Friday in the state playoffs. In a 49-17 victory over Knoxville Catholic to end the regular season, Bryson helped Baylor to 500 yards of total offense.

Xavier Canales (OL; Douglass): Douglass finished the regular season 7-3 and won five in a row, outscoring its opponents 206-42 over that stretch. Canales is part of an offense that is rushing for 172.7 yards per game. The Astros host Cairo on Saturday in the first round of the state playoffs.

Carrington Coombs (DL; Hebron Christian): Coombs has 42 tackles (eight for a loss), 10 sacks, 24 quarterback hurries, has defended nine passes, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble for the Lions who finished the regular season 8-2. Hebron Christian has a first-round bye in the state playoffs.

Cal Faulkner (WR; Lumpkin County): Faulkner, playing quarterback, has 75 completions for 800 yards and seven touchdowns and 105 carries for 664 yards and 11 TDs. He also has 27 tackles and three interceptions on defense. Lumpkin finished its regular season 7-3 and hosts LaGrange on Friday in the first round of the state playoffs.

Fenix Felton (S; Eagles Landing Christian): Felton and Eagles Landing Christian went 2-8 this season. Felton also played wide receiver this season for the Chargers and is on the basketball and track and field teams at ELCA.

Andre Fuller (DL; Grayson): Fuller has 44 tackles (24 for a loss), 19 quarterback hurries, 10 sacks and has forced a fumble for the Rams (9-1) who host Pebblebrook on Friday in the first round of the state playoffs.

Christian Garrett (DL; Prince Avenue Christian): Garrett has 62 tackles (nine for a loss), six sacks and 11 quarterback hurries. The Wolverines finished the regular season 7-3 and have a bye in the first round of the state playoffs.

Isaiah Groves (RB; East Robertson; Cross Plains, Tenn.): Robertson had four carries for 26 yards before leaving with a knee injury in a season-opening win Aug. 23. The injury turned out to be a torn ACL forcing Groves to have surgery and miss the remainder of his senior season.

Justin Hasenhuetl (OL; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): The Eagles are 9-2 and Hasenhuetl is part of an offensive line helping the team average 127.7 rushing yards per game and 363.4 total yards per game. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee hosts Providence Day (N.C.) on Friday in the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association playoffs.

Derry Norris (DL; Spruce Creek; Port Orange, Fla.): Norris has 78 tackles (14 for a loss) and 7.5 sacks. Spruce Creek is 7-3 and host Flagler Palm Coast on Friday in the state playoffs.

Kevin Peay (OL; Lancaster; Lancaster, S.C.): Peay and the Bruins went 4-6 this season and travel to Wren on Friday for a playoff game.

Dalen Penson (CB; Sandy Creek): Penson has 21 receptions for 457 yards and eight touchdowns as well as 193 kick return yards. Penson is Sandy Creek’s punter as well and has 14 kicks for 538 yards. Sandy Creek went 9-1 during the regular season and hosts Adairsville on Friday in the first round of the state playoffs.

Josh Petty (OL; Fellowship Christian School): Playing both ways, Petty has 42 tackles (five for a loss) and three sacks on defense. The Paladins are 8-2 and have a bye in the first round of the state playoffs.

JP Powell (RB; Miller County): Powell has 758 yards on 77 carries (a 9.8 yards per attempt average) and seven touchdowns. He also has 17 catches for 295 yards and five scores as well as six completions for 178 yards and four touchdowns. On defense, Powell has 23 tackles (one for a loss), three fumble recoveries and an interception. Powell and the Pirates are 7-3 and travel to Wilkinson County on Friday in the first round of the GHSA state playoffs.

Kevin Roche (TE; Darien; Darien, Conn.): Roche has 22 catches for 369 yards and five touchdowns. The Blue Wave (7-1) are at Warde on Friday.

Connor Roush (TE; Wesleyan): Roush has nine receptions for 134 yards and five touchdowns for the Wolves. On defense, Roush has 31 tackles (11 for a loss), five sacks and a fumble recovery. Wesleyan finished the regular season 8-2 and host Mount Pisgah Christian on Friday in the first round of the state playoffs.