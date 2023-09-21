Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Each week The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will look at how Georgia Tech football commitments are faring during their respective senior seasons.

Coach Brent Key has 26 high school seniors committed toward the 2024 signing class, a class ranked 27th nationally according to the 247Sports Composite.

Khamani Alexander (RB; Belen Jesuit Prep; Miami, Fla.): Alexander and Belen Jesuit Prep (2-2) travel to Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) on Friday. Alexander has 23 carries for 188 yards in three games for the Wolverines.

Santana Alo-Tupuola (OL; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.): Alo-Tupuola and IMG are 4-0 on the season and are off until traveling to Bartram Trail on Oct. 6. Alo-Tupuola is helping the Ascenders rush for 167.5 yards per game and 340.3 total yards of offense per game.

Jordan Boyd (LB; Silver Bluff; Aiken, S.C.): Silver Bluff is 3-1 this season and is coming off a 49-0 triumph over Orangeburg-Wilkinson. Silver Bluff heads to Barnwell on Friday.

Tah’j Butler (LB; Edna Karr; New Orleans): Butler and Karr have outscored opponents 126-14 in three wins this season and travel to St. Augustine (and Tech commit Christian Pritchett) on Saturday. In a win over Warren Easton, Butler had half of a a sack, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

Isiah Canion (WR; Warner Robins): Warner Robins is 2-2 after a win over Dutchtown. Canion had three touchdown catches in the victory over Dutchtown. Warner Robins hosts Houston County on Friday.

Nehemiah Chandler (CB; Wakulla; Crawfordville, Fla.): Chandler and Wakulla are 4-0 and were scheduled to host Mosley on Thursday. Chandler has 10 receptions for 284 and four scores this season. He also has two carries for 23 yards and three tackles.

William Depaepe (DL; Moline; Moline, Ill.): Depaepe and Moline are 1-3 this season and host Rock Island on Friday. Depaepe had a pass breakup and a tackle for loss last week in a loss to Quincy.

Marcus Downs (DL; Riverside; Greer, S.C.): Downs has 15 tackles (two for a loss) and two sacks having played three games for the 3-2 Warriors. Riverside hosts Daniel on Friday.

Jordan Floyd (OL; Parkview): Floyd and Parkview are 4-0. The Panthers host Mill Creek and Tech commit Trajen Greco on Friday. Floyd is helping the Panthers rush for 204 yards per game.

Demontrae Gaston (ATH; Pensacola Catholic; Pensacola, Fla.): Gaston has 21 tackles (five for a loss) and has forced two fumbles for the 3-0 Crusaders. Catholic hosts Prince Avenue Christian and fellow Tech commit Aaron Philo on Friday.

Trajen Greco (CB; Mill Creek): Greco and Mill Creek are now 3-0 to start the season. Greco has 16 catches for 196 yards and five receiving touchdowns, three carries for 11 yards and 70 yards on punt returns. He also has seven tackles on defense. The Hawks face Parkview and Tech commits Jordan Floyd and Trelain Maddox on Friday.

Trashun Griffin (DL; Bibb County; Centreville, Ala.): Griffin had two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery against American Christian Academy last week. Bibb County is 4-0 and travels to Sipsey Valley on Friday.

Luke Harpring (TE; Marist): Harpring and Marist (4-1) have won four in a row and travel to Dunwoody on Friday.

Trey Horne (WR; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): Horne has 29 receptions for 389 yards and two TD catches to go with 12 carries for 53 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Horne also had 241 return yards and has thrown a 4-yard touchdown pass for the 5-0 Eagles who host Robbinsville (N.C.) on Friday.

CJ Jackson (LB; Tucker): Jackson and Tucker (2-2) travel to Stephenson on Friday. Jackson has 6.5 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and two quarterback hurries for the Tigers.

Graham Knowles (QB; Southlake Carroll; Southlake, Texas): Knowles is 65-for-92 passing and has thrown for 967 yards and eight touchdowns. Knowles also has 10 runs for 51 yards and three scores. The Dragons (4-0) host Haltom on Friday.

Trelain Maddox (RB; Parkview): Maddox has 28 carries for 336 yards and seven rushing touchdowns for the 4-0 Panthers. He has also made 15 tackles (three for a loss), two sacks, two interceptions and recovered a fumble on defense. The Panthers host Mill Creek and Tech commit Trajen Greco on Friday.

Landen Marshall (DL; Andalusia; Andalusia, Ala.): Marshall and Andalusia are 4-0 this season and host Montgomery County on Friday. Marshall has 16 tackles (five for a loss) for the Bulldogs.

Jaedon Matthews (RB; Saguaro; Scottsdale, Ariz.): Matthews has 41 carries for 263 yards for the 3-1 Sabercats. He has scored six times on the ground and has 11 receptions for 140 yards and two receiving TDs.

Aaron Philo (QB; Prince Avenue Christian): In four games, Philo has thrown for 1,520 yards on 109 of 160 passing. The senior has thrown 20 touchdown passes and been picked off only once. Philo also 30 times for 192 yards and scored seven rushing touchdowns. Philo and the Wolverines (4-0) travel to Pensacola Christian (Fla.) to face fellow Tech commit Demontrae Gaston.

David Prince (TE; Glynn Academy): Prince has one touchdown reception in every game this season and caught two in a win over Baker County on Sept. 9. Prince and the Red Terrors (3-1) host rival Brunswick on Friday.

Christian Pritchett (S; St. Augustine; New Orleans): Pritchett and St. Augustine are 2-1 and host Edna Karr and Tech commit Tah’j Butler on Saturday.

Jameson Riggs (OL; Hiram): Riggs has helped lead Hiram to a 5-0 start and an offense that is averaging 45.2 points per game. The Hornets, who average 262.8 rushing yards per game, travel to Dalton on Sept. 29.

Trey Stevenson (CB; Philip Simmons; Charleston S.C.): Stevenson has 13 tackles, has been credited with defending three passes and has recovered a fumble for the 5-0 Iron Horses. Philip Simmons hosts Bishop England on Friday.

Koby Young (WR; Holy Cross; New Orleans): Young and Holy Cross are 3-0. Young has 12 receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns this season. Holy Cross hosts Archbishop Rummel on Friday.

Lane Wadle (TE; Greenfield-Central School; Greenfield, Ind.): Wadle has six receptions for 58 yards and two touchdowns for the 5-0 Cougars. He also has four tackles, including one for a loss, and a fumble recovery on defense.