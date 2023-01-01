ajc logo
Where to find AJC pages and collectibles from the UGA game

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

No one covers UGA football like The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and DawgNation. We have the largest team in the state following your favorite team. Throughout this remarkable season, we’ve taken you beyond the score – and we’re just getting started.

WHERE CAN I FIND SOUVENIRS?

To help you savor UGA’s victory over Ohio State, we’ve produced a series of collectible editions that make the perfect gift for you or the Dawgs fan in your life. Here’s where you can find them:

  • AT RETAIL OUTLETS

Early Sunday morning, our first souvenir section – the edition that players held in their hands as they celebrated on the field after their big win – will be available wherever you buy your Sunday copy of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. You can also purchase copies of these special editions at ajc.com/dawgsnews. These sections are printed on newsprint just like the copies sold in retail outlets. You can also buy the cover of the special section on commemorative acrylic and wooden plaques so that they can be proudly displayed.

  • AT OUR VIRTUAL STORE

Through a partnership with That’s Great News, we’re also offering some of the keepsake posters that we published in the newspaper leading up to the Peach Bowl. And, yes, you can still purchase souvenirs from last year’s national championship. Visit ajc.com/dawgsnews.

ExploreMike Luckovich 12/31: Dawgs Win!

RETURN TO YOUR EPAPER EARLY SUNDAY MORNING

First thing Sunday morning, visit our ePaper to enjoy the most extensive coverage of Saturday night’s showdown against Ohio State. Our journalists will be working throughout the night to deliver exclusive analysis from AJC columnists Mark Bradley and Michael Cunningham; dozens of photographs immortalizing the game’s biggest moments; and interactive game stats and a full recap of every play. As an added bonus, you’ll also find full coverage of the Fiesta Bowl.

ExploreFull coverage of UGA in the Peach Bowl on ajc.com

Where to find AJC pages and collectibles from the UGA game
