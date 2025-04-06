Breaking: Questions arise after horse found dead on downtown Atlanta sidewalk, group says
Where Georgia goes next after losing commitment from 4-star Jonesboro defensive back

Georgia football-defensive backs

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Georgia defensive back Maurice Hayes (16) during Georgia’s scrimmage on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
By Jeff Sentell
15 minutes ago

Jontavius Wyman woke up today as the longest-tentured public commitment in the 2026 Georgia football class. The all-around Jonesboro High star makes plays in all three phases of the game.

He chose to commit to the Dawgs back on July 27, 2024.

He’ll wake up tomorrow morning thinking, “It’s all about the U,” because that’s what he shared on his social media while announcing he was flipping that commitment to the Miami Hurricanes.

Wyman had been looking around after that early commitment. He’d taken visits to several schools, including Miami.

While some of the intel coming back was that he just wanted to be sure and was looking at all options, it appears the chance to play in the 305 area code among palm trees and coastal breezes was just too much.

The 4-star’s choice now drops the Bulldogs down to just five commitments in the 2026 cycle. Their 247Sports Team Composite ranking also now falls to No. 26 nationally. His decision now also leaves UGA with just one commitment from the state of Georgia in the program’s 2026 class in 3-star Cartersville receiver Brady Marchese.

The 6-foot, 170-pound rising senior is an explosive threat in the return game, but he will need to put on at least 25 pounds to be able to play cornerback in the SEC. He had been the third-highest rated commitment in the UGA class.

Wyman now becomes the ninth overall pledge and the third-highest-rated commitment for the Hurricanes for this cycle.

With this decision, the Bulldogs will now look to other top targets at the CB position for the 2026 cycle in 4-star Tennessee resident Caden Harris and Florida CBs Justice Fitzpatrick and Chauncey Kennon, among others.

Peyton Dyer, a 4-star CB at Duluth High School in the Metro Atlanta area, is also a major target at that spot for his cycle. He’s currently committed to South Carolina.

The loss of Wyman, plus the recent commitment of in-state 5-star CB Jorden Edmonds to Alabama, certainly stalls any momentum the Bulldogs have been trying to build at the cornerback in the 2026 cycle.

It’s a good thing that the current roster is stacked with some very strong talent at the cornerback spot with the likes of redshirt freshmen Demello Jones and Ellis Robinson IV. The Bulldogs also signed a pair of 4-star cornerbacks in the 2025 cycle in promising freshmen Dominick Kelly and Jontae Gilbert, respectively.

He’s also the third decommitment of the cycle for the Bulldogs, and it won’t likely be the last. Georgia, like most schools, now see a handful of their recruits decommit and flip to other schools these days. The Bulldogs have been averaging eight decommitments per year over their last three classes.

Jared Curtis, the 5-star CB, and Derrek Cooper, the 5-star ATH, were the only two decommitments for the Dawgs in this cycle. Those two both remain undecided and are still top targets for UGA in 2026.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2026 prospects like Tyler Atkinson, Lincoln Keyes, Brady Marchese, and Kaiden Prothro

Have you seen this week's "Before the Hedges" weekly recruiting special on YouTube yet? Check it out below.

About the Author

Jeff Sentell covers UGA football and recruiting. He is a graduate of UGA's Henry W. Grady College of Journalism and has been a staff writer at news outlets in Alabama, Georgia and Virginia. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he was at The Birmingham News and AL.com. He was named the 2005 Georgia Press Association Sportswriter of the Year.

