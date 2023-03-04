Warren McClendon won’t work out at combine, but will at Georgia’s Pro Day

McClendon started 37 consecutive games for the Bulldogs. He missed the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31 after sustaining the injury during the SEC Championship game but returned for the national title game. He was a stable presence on an offensive line that allowed only nine sacks in 15 games.

It’s been an emotional pre-draft process for McClendon. He was in the vehicle during the crash Jan. 15 that killed teammate Devin Willock, 20, and team staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24. McClendon sustained minor injuries and participated in the Senior Bowl two weeks later, where he grew emotional discussing the accident.