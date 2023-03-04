Warren McClendon won’t work out at combine, but will at Georgia’s Pro Day

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Georgia right tackle Warren McClendon spoke Saturday at the NFL combine, saying he won’t work out here, but will perform some on-field drills at Georgia’s Pro Day on March 15. He’s exercising caution with the MCL injury he sustained in December.
McClendon started 37 consecutive games for the Bulldogs. He missed the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31 after sustaining the injury during the SEC Championship game but returned for the national title game. He was a stable presence on an offensive line that allowed only nine sacks in 15 games.
It’s been an emotional pre-draft process for McClendon. He was in the vehicle during the crash Jan. 15 that killed teammate Devin Willock, 20, and team staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24. McClendon sustained minor injuries and participated in the Senior Bowl two weeks later, where he grew emotional discussing the accident.
“It was tough, but I chose to run with it,” he said Saturday. “It was a great experience.”
McClendon was asked about teammate Jalen Carter, the former Georgia defensive tackle whose involvement in the accident led to his arrest on charges of reckless driving earlier this week (Carter returned to Athens and came back to Indianapolis the next day). He responded: “Right now, I’m not really talking about that situation. Just to be safe.”
NFL teams have asked McClendon how he’s doing during meetings, he said. He’s met with around 12 franchises. McClendon has continued to see a psychologist, a fact he shared with reporters at the Senior Bowl, which he said has “helped a lot” as he continues pushing forward with his NFL goals.
McClendon has focused on building strength during his pre-draft training. Some teams have asked him about a transition to guard – he’s listed 6-foot-4, 300 pounds – and while he said he’ll play any spot, he views himself as a tackle.
Georgia’s Pro Day will again attract a sizable number of NFL evaluators. Coach Kirby Smart said there were 122 NFL personnel at the event last year, which set a school record. McClendon said he’s still deciding what drills he’ll do during the showcase.
About the Author