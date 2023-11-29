Vote: Who will run for more yards in SEC Championship Game?

Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) celebrates after scoring a four-yard rushing touchdown during the third quarter against the Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, November 25, 2023, in Atlanta. Georgia won 31-23. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports
48 minutes ago

Sure it’s Georgia vs. Alabama in Saturday’s SEC Championship Game.

But let’s look at the game within the game. Let’s look at the running game, which may well decide the outcome.

Which team do you think will rush for more yards on Saturday? Vote below.

There is still time to vote in Monday and Tuesday’s poll on which team will win the SEC Championship Game and which team will pass for more yards. We will be seeking your imput all week. Return each day for a new poll. We will post all the results at the end of the week. Also, we are asking for your photos from SEC Championship Games in the past to showcase your fandom.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

