UMass football coach ousted days before game against Georgia

Georgia fans react after Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie (7) scored touchdown during the second half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 9, 2024, in Athens. Georgia won 48-3 over Tennessee Tech. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

By Connor Riley
0 minutes ago

Days before the Georgia Bulldogs are set to host UMass, the Minutemen fired head coach Don Brown.

The school put out an official release Monday regarding the decision.

“I am extremely grateful to Coach Brown for returning to UMass three years ago to help us build back a program he once coached to a national title game,” UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford said. “Don should have immense pride in the outstanding contributions he has made to advance Massachusetts Football during his three stops in Amherst. Upon his return in 2021, we shared a common goal to help UMass football attain conference membership, something that was realized last spring. Largely due to his renowned coaching reputation, Don legitimized our FBS program and Massachusetts football has taken positive steps forward since his return. We are structurally positioned to accomplish our competitive goals as we move into a new league and a new college athletics landscape in 2025.”

UMass offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery will serve as interim head coach.

Brown led UMass to a 2-6 record this season, with losses to Missouri and Mississippi State.

Brown was 6-26 in this stint at UMass, his second time serving as the school’s head coach. He previously worked at UMass from 2004-2008. Prior to becoming the head coach at UMass, Brown was the defensive coordinator at Michigan.

Georgia last played UMass in 2018, winning that game 66-27.

Saturday’s game is set for a 12:45 p.m. kickoff on the SEC Network.

About the Author

Follow Connor Riley on twitter

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

