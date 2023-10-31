Sanford Stadium truly home sweet home for Georgia Bulldogs

The Bulldogs simply don’t lose at Sanford Stadium under Kirby Smart. Not anymore.

They did at first. In fact, three of the four home losses for Georgia occurred in 2016, Smart’s first season as head coach. Since then, the Bulldogs are a stout 39-1.

That one loss after that was about as flukish as they come. Quarterback Jake Fromm threw three interceptions, and kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, who had been perfect in the previous five games and most of his career, had a field-goal attempt blocked and then missed a 42-yard attempt in the second overtime as three-touchdown underdog South Carolina won 20-17. Will Muschamp, now Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator, was the Gamecocks’ head coach for that game, which was played Oct. 12, 2019.

The Bulldogs haven’t lost at home since. Their record on their home field – which was aptly named Vince Dooley Field at the beginning of that 2019 season – is 23-0 since then. That’s one shy of the school-record streak that was established by Dooley’s teams from 1980-83.

And most of the games haven’t been very close. Texas A&M was the closest, losing 16-13 in Athens on Nov. 23, 2019. Since then, only Mississippi State has stayed with a touchdown. Smart’s Bulldogs beat the late Mike Leach’s Bulldogs 31-24 during the 2020 season of COVID-19.

Since the stadium was allowed to be at full capacity, there have been nothing but blowouts. The victims include Missouri, which lost 43-6 on Nov. 6, 2021.

And it’s not like they haven’t played anybody. Twelve of the home games in the Smart Era were to ranked teams. The Bulldogs are 11-1 in those games.

That one loss to a ranked opponent came to No. 11 Tennessee in 2016. How that went down, along with the other three losses Smart has suffered between the hedges:

Oct. 1, 2016 – Tennessee, 34-31: After a celebration penalty forced Georgia to kick off from its own 20 with 10 seconds remaining, Joshua Dobbs completed a 43-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass to Jauan Jennings as time expired.

Oct. 15, 2016 – Vanderbilt, 17-16: Inside the final minute, Georgia was unable to convert on fourth-and-1 at the Vandy 41 when the Bulldogs called an outside running play for 5-foot-7, 175-pound receiver Isaiah McKenzie, with 5-10, 210-pound Nick Chubb acting as lead blocker. McKenzie was stopped short, and the Commodores ran out the clock.

Nov. 26, 2016 – Georgia Tech, 28-27: Coach Paul Johnson’s Yellow Jackets scored the winning touchdown with 30 seconds to go. Georgia led by 13 points with 6-1/2 minutes to play.

Oct. 12, 2019 – South Carolina, 20-17 (2 OT): Blankenship missed a 42-yard field-goal attempt in second overtime. It was his first miss of the season.

So, it can be done. Georgia can be beaten between the hedges. But it’s been a long time and, generally, takes some crazy circumstances for visitors to pull it off the upset. Obviously, they have to keep it close. The average margin of defeat for the Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium under Smart is 2.0 points.

Mizzou staying grounded

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz held his weekly press conference in Columbia on Tuesday to discuss Saturday’s matchup against No. 1 Georgia. Now in his fourth year at the helm of the program, Drinkwitz spent much of his time trying to keep the game in perspective for both fans and media, who have labeled it a do-or-die matchup for the Tigers (7-1, 3-1 SEC).

“There’s going to be two different narratives,” Drinkwitz said. “If we lose, there’s nothing left to play for because of what’s at stake in the game, which we know is not true. If we win, everybody will assume that we have to win the East, which is not true because we still have three games left against SEC opponents.”

The only goal, Drinkwitz said, is to “be 1-0 this week.” But he knows that’s not how the game is being viewed nationally. CBS (3:30 p.m.) is carrying the game to a national TV audience because of its SEC championship and playoff implications.

After visiting Georgia, the Tigers still have home games remaining against Tennessee and Florida and will conclude the season on the road against Arkansas.

“The job of the media and social media is to create narratives,” Drinkwitz said. “Our job is to ignore them and try to be 1-0.”

Balanced Bulldogs

Balance in football doesn’t just mean an even distribution of running and passing yards. It can also extend to a team’s relative strength on both offense and defense.

Georgia has that going for it this season, as it has the past two. The Bulldogs are tied for seventh in the nation in scoring offense at 40.5 points per game. They also happen to be ranked No. 7 in scoring defense as well, giving up 14.8 points per game.

That balance extends to the all-important area of third-down conversion rate. Georgia’s defense is No. 1 in the nation by allowing teams to convert on third down only 25% of the time. On the flip side, the Bulldogs are ranked No. 3 nationally in third-down offense, converting 56% of the time.