ajc logo
X

Kirby Smart on UGA’s performance against UAB

Credit: UGA

Caption
Georgia football coach Kirby Smart comments on the team's play against UAB and the standard he hopes to achieve.

Credit: UGA

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top