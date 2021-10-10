ajc logo
X

Kirby Smart on playing in tough environment at Auburn

Credit: UGA

Caption
Georgia football coach Kirby Smart addresses the conditions for his team in 34-10 win at Auburn.

Credit: UGA

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top