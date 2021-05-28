It’s Georgia-Florida again in NCAA softball super regionals

Five years later, an even more there’s a similar backdrop as Georgia meets Florida in a best-of-three super regional again. And this time the Bulldogs (32-21, 7-17 SEC) will be even bigger underdogs to No. 4-seeded Gators (45-9, 19-5).

Georgia already had to pull off a bit of an upset. The Bulldogs knocked off 13th-seeded Duke 10-9 last Sunday to win the NCAA Athens Regional. That Georgia was tabbed as regional host was the biggest shock, then they outlasted the Blue Devils in a game that was decided on freshman Sydney Chambley’s sixth-inning RBI hit.

They’re starting to feel like something special could be afoot this season as well.

“We’re just going to go back to having fun playing softball,” Chambley said of facing the Gators, who won two of three in Athens earlier this season. “It’s Georgia softball and I think it’s awesome that we get to have a rivalry in the super regionals. The first one didn’t go our way, but we’re really excited, really pumped, and I think we’re going to have a chip on our shoulder.”

The teams will square off Friday evening at 5 p.m. (ESPNU) and play again on Saturday at noon (ESPN). If needed, a deciding third game will be played Sunday at noon.

Friday’s game will be the 71st between the two teams. The Gators lead the series 42-28.

“It feels like a conference series,” Harris-Champer said. “I know there’s more on the line, but this is what we do throughout the year. We have a great rivalry with Florida, so it’s a game we always look forward to playing.”