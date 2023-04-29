Georgia’s Kenny McIntosh selected with 237th pick in NFL draft

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Notable: A versatile back productive at running and receiving. … McIntosh led Georgia in rushing in 2022 with 829 yards (150 carries, 5.5 avg.) and ranked third in receiving with 43 receptions (504 yards, 11.7 per catch). … In 2022, he scored 10 touchdowns rushing and two receiving. … In 49 career games, McIntosh rushed for 1,582 yards (5.7 per carry) and caught 76 passes for 860 yards. … Played in the 2023 Senior Bowl.