X

Georgia’s Kenny McIntosh selected with 237th pick in NFL draft

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

KENNY McINTOSH

Selection: Seventh round (No. 237 overall), Seattle Seahawks

Position: Running back

Ht., wt.: 6-1, 210

Class: Senior

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Notable: A versatile back productive at running and receiving. … McIntosh led Georgia in rushing in 2022 with 829 yards (150 carries, 5.5 avg.) and ranked third in receiving with 43 receptions (504 yards, 11.7 per catch). … In 2022, he scored 10 touchdowns rushing and two receiving. … In 49 career games, McIntosh rushed for 1,582 yards (5.7 per carry) and caught 76 passes for 860 yards. … Played in the 2023 Senior Bowl.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX

Potential writers strike is already slowing Georgia TV and film production

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Confederate heritage group at Stone Mountain faces protesters again
2h ago

Credit: Chatham County

‘Gator’ Rivers, Savannah commissioner, basketball legend, dies at 74
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘Life-changing’ Atlanta show: Taylor Swift wows her fans with latest tour
7h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘Life-changing’ Atlanta show: Taylor Swift wows her fans with latest tour
7h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Los Angeles Rams select Georgia’s Stetson Bennett in fourth round of draft
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz

Georgia’s Warren McClendon selected with 174th pick in NFL draft
3h ago
Georgia’s Robert Beal selected with 173rd pick in NFL draft
3h ago
Georgia’s Christopher Smith selected with 170th pick in NFL draft
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Chatham County

‘Gator’ Rivers, Savannah commissioner, former Harlem Globetrotter, dies at 74
2h ago
Scented candles. A birthday bash. Here’s how staff spent airport funds
After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top