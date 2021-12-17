Georgia women upset No. 2 North Carolina State in overtime

Staiti came up with the rebound with 1.7 seconds left. Que Morrison followed by making 1 of 2 free throws with 0.6 seconds remaining. The Wolfpack rebounded the second free throw and called timeout with 0.3 seconds left for a desperation final inbounds play, but Kayla Jones couldn't get a shot off in time — sending the Bulldogs bench running from the bench to near midcourt for a hug-filled celebration on the Wolfpack's home court.

Morrison finished with 20 points, six rebounds and six assists for Georgia.

Cunane had 18 of her 20 points in the second half for the Wolfpack after spending most of the first half on the bench with two quick fouls. Diamond Johnson added 17 points for the Wolfpack, who rallied from 12 down at halftime but couldn't hold onto a four-point lead in the final minute of regulation.

Picked to finish fourth in the SEC, the Bulldogs have lost only once this year — by a point to in-state rival and 18th-ranked Georgia Tech.

The Bulldogs face St. Francis (Pennsylvania) on Sunday in the first of three straight home games.