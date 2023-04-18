Georgia up to 13 transfers after two more players enter portal

ATHENS – Georgia has lost a second and third player to transfer portal since the conclusion of spring practice.
Senior linebacker Rian Davis and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Shone Washington entered the NCAA’s transfer clearinghouse on Monday, according to the website On3.com. They join defensive lineman Bear Alexander, who announced before the G-Day Game this past Saturday that he was leaving Georgia.
That brings to 13 the number of UGA football players who have entered the transfer portal since the 2022 regular season concluded. So far, the Bulldogs have added just two players via transfer in wide receivers Dominic Lovett (Missouri) and Rara Thomas (Mississippi State).
Davis’ departure is a bit of a surprise. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound inside linebacker from Apopka, Fla., started two games for the Bulldogs last season and played in 14 of the 15. He was expected to be part of the linebacker rotation that includes starters Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon. But Davis has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career and did not participate in the G-Day game this past Saturday. He leaves UGA with 17 career tackles.
With Mondon sidelined with a foot injury, it was redshirt sophomore Xavian Sorey who started alongside Dumas-Johnson on the No. 1 defense this past Saturday. Sorey led all defensive players with seven tackles.
Georgia also has gotten strong play from the inside linebacker position from redshirt freshman E.J. Lightsey and true freshmen C.J. Allen and Raylen Wilson this spring. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs remain well over the NCAA limit of 85 scholarships.
Alexander shocked the Bulldogs with his decision to enter the portal this past Saturday. He was expected to contend for a starting position and, at the least, was going to be a part of the rotation on the interior defensive line. He played in 12 games as a backup last season.
Washington reportedly had not been with the team all spring. The 6-4, 300-pound redshirt freshman from New Orleans appeared in one game last season and has four years of eligibility remaining.
The destinations of Georgia’s latest transfers are unknown.
DEPARTING DAWGS
1. DT Bill Norton, So. Arizona
2. LB M.J. Sherman, Jr. Nebraska
3. TE Arik Gilbert, So. Nebraska
4. OL Jacob Hood, Fr. Nebraska
5. WR Dom Blaylock, Sr. TBD
6. LB Trezman Marshall, Sr. Alabama
7. TE Brett Seither, Jr. Ga. Tech
8. TE Ryland Goede, Jr. Miss. State
9. DB Jaheim Singletary, Fr. Arkansas
10. WR A.D. Mitchell, So. Texas
11. DT Bear Alexander, Fr. TBD
12. LB Rian Davis, Sr. TBD
13. DL Shone Washington, Fr. TBD
About the Author