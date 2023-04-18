Georgia up to 13 transfers after two more players enter portal

Georgia also has gotten strong play from the inside linebacker position from redshirt freshman E.J. Lightsey and true freshmen C.J. Allen and Raylen Wilson this spring. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs remain well over the NCAA limit of 85 scholarships.

Alexander shocked the Bulldogs with his decision to enter the portal this past Saturday. He was expected to contend for a starting position and, at the least, was going to be a part of the rotation on the interior defensive line. He played in 12 games as a backup last season.

Washington reportedly had not been with the team all spring. The 6-4, 300-pound redshirt freshman from New Orleans appeared in one game last season and has four years of eligibility remaining.

The destinations of Georgia’s latest transfers are unknown.

DEPARTING DAWGS

1. DT Bill Norton, So. Arizona

2. LB M.J. Sherman, Jr. Nebraska

3. TE Arik Gilbert, So. Nebraska

4. OL Jacob Hood, Fr. Nebraska

5. WR Dom Blaylock, Sr. TBD

6. LB Trezman Marshall, Sr. Alabama

7. TE Brett Seither, Jr. Ga. Tech

8. TE Ryland Goede, Jr. Miss. State

9. DB Jaheim Singletary, Fr. Arkansas

10. WR A.D. Mitchell, So. Texas

11. DT Bear Alexander, Fr. TBD

12. LB Rian Davis, Sr. TBD

13. DL Shone Washington, Fr. TBD