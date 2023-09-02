Georgia vs. Tennessee-Martin: TV, online, radio information

Top-ranked Georgia begins its defense of last season’s national championship and its pursuit of its third consecutive title Saturday night in the Bulldogs’ season opener.

While trying to set a school record with its 18th consecutive win, Georgia will have a new starting quarterback in Carson Beck and a new offensive coordinator in Mike Bobo, but few would question the talent on offense, and defense, as the Bulldogs begin a season ranked No. 1 for the second time, and the first since 2008.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 2

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens

Records: No. 1 Georgia 0-0, Tennessee-Martin 0-0

Television: SEC Network+ will livestream the game. Clay Matvick will handle play-by-play, with Aaron Murray as the analyst and Ashley ShahAhmadi as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio Ch. 81.