Georgia vs. Tennessee-Martin: TV, online, radio information

Top-ranked Georgia begins its defense of last season’s national championship and its pursuit of its third consecutive title Saturday night in the Bulldogs’ season opener.

While trying to set a school record with its 18th consecutive win, Georgia will have a new starting quarterback in Carson Beck and a new offensive coordinator in Mike Bobo, but few would question the talent on offense, and defense, as the Bulldogs begin a season ranked No. 1 for the second time, and the first since 2008.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 2

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens

Records: No. 1 Georgia 0-0, Tennessee-Martin 0-0

Television: SEC Network+ will livestream the game. Clay Matvick will handle play-by-play, with Aaron Murray as the analyst and Ashley ShahAhmadi as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio Ch. 81.

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams.

