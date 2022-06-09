Georgia men well-positioned after Day 1 of NCAA track championships

Boling clocked a 10.18 to finish third in his 100-meter heat to finish eighth overall and qualify for Friday’s final (9:52 p.m.). Boling finished sixth in the 100m final in 2021 (10.19).

Boling qualified for the 200-meter final after taking second in his heat with a time of 20.24, which was fifth overall Wednesday. Boling, who finished fifth last year, now will race in the final Friday night (10:37 p.m.).

Godwin qualified for the 400-meter final by winning the third heat with a fifth-overall time of 45.47. He race in the 400 final at 10:02 p.m. Friday.

The Bulldogs 4x400-meter relay team, featuring both Boling and Godwin, failed to qualify for the finals. finished 13th overall. Despite Godwin’s blistering final leg of 44.87 seconds, their time of 3:03.73 ranked 13th and missed the finals by four spots.

Thursday’s action will be carried on ESPNU at 8:30 p.m. Friday’s men’s finals will air on ESPN2 at 9 p.m., and the women’s finals will be broadcast on ESPN.