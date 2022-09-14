ajc logo
Georgia Bulldogs: Secondary focused on Rattler, South Carolina

Credit: Chip Towers/AJC

Bulldogs defensive back Javon Bullard discusses the challenge of facing quarterback Spencer Rattler and South Carolina on the road Saturday, Sept. 17.

Credit: Chip Towers/AJC

