Georgia adds a third wideout via transfer portal

The 6-foot, 200-pound slot receiver was not a prolific producer for the Trojans. He has 46 catches for 498 yards and five touchdowns in three seasons in Los Angeles. He also returned punts occasionally, totaling 18 for 100 yards for his career and five for 25 last season.

He joins wideouts London Humphreys (6-3, 186, So.) of Vanderbilt and Colbie Young (6-5, 215, Sr.), running back Trevor Etienne (5-9, 205, Jr.) of Florida and defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod (6-5, 284, So.) of South Carolina.