Georgia adds a third wideout via transfer portal

The football helmet of Georgia is shown before the head coaches joint press conference at the Le Meridien Dania Beach Hotel, Friday, Dec., 29, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
By
32 minutes ago

ATHENS — Georgia added another player via transfer Thursday.

Michael Jackson III, a junior wideout and kick returner at Southern Cal the past three seasons, announced via his social-media platforms that he has accepted a scholarship offer from the Bulldogs. Jackson is the third receiver and fifth player overall the Bulldogs have accepted via the transfer portal.

The 6-foot, 200-pound slot receiver was not a prolific producer for the Trojans. He has 46 catches for 498 yards and five touchdowns in three seasons in Los Angeles. He also returned punts occasionally, totaling 18 for 100 yards for his career and five for 25 last season.

He joins wideouts London Humphreys (6-3, 186, So.) of Vanderbilt and Colbie Young (6-5, 215, Sr.), running back Trevor Etienne (5-9, 205, Jr.) of Florida and defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod (6-5, 284, So.) of South Carolina.

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

