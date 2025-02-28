Explosive Georgia defenders stand out in first day of NFL Scouting Combine tests

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins’s 40-yard dash was just the start of a dominant day from Georgia’s defensive linemen and linebackers at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Ingram-Dawkins ran the second-best 40 among defensive tackles at 4.86 seconds -- including a group-leading 1.69-second 10-yard split -- before winning several other tests.
Known for his athleticism at a slimmer 276-pound frame, Ingram-Dawkins also won his position group’s vertical (36 inches) and broad jump (10 feet, 4 inches) while impressing in agility drills.
Ingram-Dawkins used his explosiveness and athleticism to be one of Georgia’s most versatile defensive linemen last season. The former four-star talent knows he has more football skills to develop but believes he can bring that positional versatility to the NFL, making him a more desirable draft prospect.
“I have to improve my edge rushing,” Ingram-Dawkins said at the Reese’s Senior Bowl earlier this year. “And I have to attack my weaknesses.”
Ingram-Dawkins wasn’t the only defensive lineman to stand out for Georgia. Warren Brinson, weighing in at 315 pounds, finished with a top-10 time in the 40-yard dash before claiming the fourth-best broad jump at 9 feet and 7 inches.
“My number one goal is to perform and show why I’m one of the best defensive tackles in the country,” Brinson told reporters earlier this week. “Some people talk about how my play was inconsistent, but when you put all my best plays up there, they’re up there with the best guys that are here, and probably better than most of the guys that are here.
“I’m trying to show that I’m a super-athletic d-Tackle for this size.”
Linebacker Smael Mondon showed some more of that explosiveness as the only Georgia linebacker participating in the combine’s drills. Projected first-round prospects Jalon Walker and Mykel Williams opted out of the drills, shifting UGA’s spotlight to players like Mondon and Ingram-Dawkins.
Mondon took advantage of the opportunity by beating every linebacker with a 10-foot, 10-inch broad jump.
Mondon also finished tied for seventh in the 40-yard dash with a 4.58 time. He also tied for first with his 10-yard split time of 1.52.
Mondon spent much of his career dealing with foot injuries and wants to show NFL teams a full recovery before the draft.
“I just want to show my foot is not a problem, it might be something that might scare some teams away, but it’s not an issue and it’s not going to be an issue,” Mondon said. “I’m feeling as good as ever, and I just want to show them what I’m capable of doing.”
Georgia defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse also participated in drills, but turned in less competitive results as one of the bigger defensive tackles in the group at 6-foot-3, 327 pounds.
Six former Bulldogs are in the defensive lineman/linebacker group. Georgia tied a modern-era program record with 14 players invited to the combine this season.
Tests will continue Friday with defensive backs and tight ends. Safety Malaki Starks is the only UGA player in the group.
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins testing results and measurements
- Height: 6-foot-4
- Weight: 276 pounds
- Arm: 33 1/2-inches
- Hand: 9 3/4-inches
- 40-yard dash: 4.86
- 10-yard split: 1.69
- Vertical: 36-inches
- Broad jump: 10-feet-4
Smael Mondon testing results and measurements
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Weight: 224 pounds
- Arm: 31 3/4-inches
- Hand: 9 3/4-inches
- 40-yard dash: 4.58
- 10-yard split: 1.52
- Broad jump: 10-feet-10
Warren Brinson testing results and measurements
- Height: 6-foot-5
- Weight: 315 pounds
- Arm: 33 1/2-inches
- Hand: 10 3/8-inches
- 40-yard dash: 5.10
- 10-yard split: 1.76
- Vertical: 31-inches
- Broad jump: 9-feet-7
Nazir Stackhouse testing results and measurements
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 327 pounds
- Arm: 32 1/2-inches
- Hand: 10 1/2-inches
- 40-yard dash: 5.16
- 10-yard split: 1.80
- Vertical: 27.5-inches
- Broad jump: 8-feet-9
Jalon Walker measurements
- Height: 6-foot-1
- Weight: 243 pounds
- Arm: 32-inches
- Hand: 10 1/4-inches
Mykel Williams measurements
- Height: 6-foot-5
- Weight: 257 pounds
- Arm: 33 3/8-inches
- Hand: 10 1/4-inches
