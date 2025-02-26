Eagles GM Howie Roseman: Georgia Bulldogs players get a ‘head start’ on the NFL

Roseman, while speaking to reporters Tuesday in Indianapolis, the site of the combine, spoke about the collection of Georgia players on his championship roster and why he keeps going back to Georgia for talent.

“You know, (it’s an) incredibly detailed program,” Roseman told reporters at the combine. “Obviously they have a history of winning. You know when you look at it when you add new players and you add this many new players from one place, they also know how to play off each other.

“They have a chemistry that normally you have to cultivate through your team and through years of practice, and so you get a head start and then you’re talking about, really, putting into place one of the greatest defenses in the history of college football, and you know they play with an edge, they play with the mentality and you know Kirby does a phenomenal job.”

Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith, Nakobe Dean, Jalen Carter, Kelee Ringo and Lewis Cine all had critical roles on Georgia’s 2021 defense, which powered the Bulldogs to their first national championship under Smart. They all won their first Super Bowl this year as they beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22.

Smith and Carter helped Georgia go back-to-back with the 2022 national championsip. Roseman liked what he saw and drafted both players in the first round of the 2023 draft.

Of the 14 players from Georgia’s contingent this year, defensive linemen Warren Brinson, Nazir Stackhouse and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins were members of the 2021 defense, as was linebacker Smael Mondon.

The Eagles have the No. 32 overall pick in this year’s draft. It is unlikely that the Eagles will be able to grab one of the top Georgia players, as linebacker Jalon Walker, defensive Mykel Williams and safety Malaki Starks are all projected to go earlier in the first round.

Georgia has had 49 players taken in the previous five NFL drafts, more than any other program. Since the start of the 2021 season, Georgia is 53-5. This year’s draft begins April 24 and concludes April 26.