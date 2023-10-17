22 Georgia Bulldogs to be inducted into Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame

Those five former Georgia high school stars are among 22 Bulldogs who will be part of the 40-member inaugural class. They will be inducted during a ceremony at the College Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Here are some snapshots of each of the players’ football careers, which landed them in the GSHA’s 2023 class:

Pre-1948

Bill Hartman, Georgia Military Prep

Hartman starred for Georgia Military Prep’s 1933 team that was coached by Wallace Butts and declared a state champion. He played fullback and linebacker at Georgia and made an All-American team in 1937. Hartman became the first Georgia Bulldog ever taken in the NFL draft as the 69th overall pick in 1938. He played one NFL season, starting four games. Hartman entered the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 1981, the College Football Hall of Fame in 1984 and the University of Georgia’s Circle of Honor in 1999.

Billy Henderson, Lanier HS (Macon)

Henderson is best known as a Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame high school coach at the old Willingham in Macon and at Clarke Central, but he was inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 1962 purely as an athlete. Henderson was a two-time All-Southern football player and three-year starter at Macon’s old Lanier High. Henderson played football and baseball at Georgia. Henderson had a long career as a Georgia high school coach and won 285 games and state championships at Clarke Central in 1977, 1979 and 1985. Henderson died Feb. 14, 2018, at age 89.

Vernon ‘Catfish’ Smith, Lanier HS (Macon)

Smith earned all-state recognition in football, basketball and baseball at Lanier High. As a football player, he was a three-time All-GIAA player. The GIAA was the highest brand of Georgia high school football at the time. At Georgia, Smith was a consensus All-American in 1931. In 1956, Smith and Clint Castleberry were the first two athletes inducted into the Georgia Prep Hall of Fame, which evolved into what is now the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame. In 1979, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

1960s

Buzy Rosenberg, Northside HS (Atlanta)

As a three-year starter at the old Northside High in the late 1960s, Rosenberg played wingback and defensive back under coach Wayman Creel. Rosenberg helped lead Northside to a 25-5 record in his years as a starter and was named honorable mention all-state as a sophomore and junior and first-team all-state as a senior. Listed as 5-foot-7 and 188 pounds as a senior, Rosenberg was a cornerback and one of UGA’s greatest return men.

1970s

Ray Donaldson, East Rome HS

Donaldson, a six-time Pro Bowl center and 17-year NFL player, began his historic football career as a two-sport star at the old East Rome High. He played two varsity football seasons and earned letters on the basketball team. As a senior in 1975, he was named a first-team AJC all-state player. AT UGA, he was named first-team All-SEC and third-team All-American in 1979.

Anthony Flanagan, Southwest HS (Atlanta)

Flanagan, the first Black quarterback at Georgia, was a multi-sport athlete at the old Southwest High. He was named AJC Class 2A Back of the Year and a Parade All-American in 1973, when he led Southwest’s football team to the Class 2A championship. Flanagan was 126-of-233 passing for 2,136 yards and a state-record 31 touchdowns on a 13-0 team. Flanagan was an all-state basketball player who led Southwest to state championships in 1972 and 1973. Flanagan signed with Georgia and played basketball the first two seasons, leading those teams in assists.

Ray Goff, Moultrie HS

Goff was a standout player at Moultrie High, the SEC Offensive Player of the Year at Georgia and the coach who replaced Vince Dooley as head coach of the Bulldogs in 1989 at age 33. At Moultrie – now Colquitt County – Goff helped the Packers to a 19-3 record in his two seasons as the starting quarterback in 1971 and 1972. Goff led UGA to an SEC title and Sugar Bowl berth in 1976. Goff transitioned into coaching and became UGA’s head coach in 1989 and served for seven seasons. Goff was inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 2011.

Guy McIntyre, Thomasville HS

McIntyre is a three-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Pro Bowl guard. He first starred at Thomasville High and was named All-State by the AJC. McIntyre was a tight end in high school, then moved to the defensive line at Georgia before ultimately settling in as an offensive tackle. McIntyre was a member of the Bulldogs’ 1980 SEC and national championship team and their 1981 and 1982 SEC championship teams. He made All-SEC in 1982 and 1983 and won the Jacobs Award for the SEC’s best blocker in 1983. McIntyre was inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 2007.

Scott Woerner, Jonesboro HS

Woerner made the College Football Hall of Fame for his career at UGA, was an all-around athlete at Jonesboro High. He lettered in basketball and track and field and played quarterback and running back. Woerner was a first-team all-state player as a senior. Woerner made first-team All-SEC in 1979 and 1980. He was a consensus first-team All-American in 1980. Woerner was inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 2014 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

1980s

Keith Henderson, Cartersville HS

Henderson was a rare three-time first-team all-state running back (1982-84) at Cartersville and was a Parade All-American and the AJC’s all-classification player of the year in 1984. As a senior, he rushed for 2,046 yards and 20 touchdowns on 191 carries in only 10 games. He rushed for 5,872 yards and scored 60 touchdowns in his career and compiled 6,937 all-purpose yards Henderson rushed for a single-game state record 432 yards in 1984. Henderson led UGA in rushing as a freshman (731 yards) and finished with 1,648 yards, despite missing his junior season with a knee injury.

1990s

Mike Bobo, Thomasville HS

Bobo, Georgia’s offensive coordinator, was the USA Today Georgia player of the year and AJC co-player of the year in 1992, when he passed for 2,477 yards and 23 touchdowns at Thomasville High. In his high school career, Bobo was 329-of-590 passing for 5,167 yards and 42 touchdowns. He led Thomasville to consecutive region championships and 10-3 quarterfinal appearances in Class AAA. At UGA from 1994-97, Bobo passed for 6,334 yards, the seventh-most in UGA history.

Reggie Brown, Carrollton HS

Brown was a multi-sport athlete at Carrollton High and was the AJC’s all-classification state player of the year, Georgia’s consensus No. 1 recruit and a USA Today and Parade All-American in football as a senior. In 1998, he was a two-way starter on Carrollton’s first state championship team in 24 years and caught 62 passes for 1,046 yards while also playing in the defensive secondary. Carrollton was 50-6 during Brown’s four seasons of varsity football. Brown also was a part of three consecutive region championship teams in basketball. In track and field, he set a state record in the long jump as a sophomore, jumping 24 feet, 9 inches. At UGA, Brown caught 144 passes for 2,008 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Quincy Carter, Southwest DeKalb HS

Carter starred in baseball and football at Southwest DeKalb and led the Panthers to the 1995 Class 4A championship under coach Buck Godfrey. Carter finished his high school career with 4,450 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, 1,489 rushing yards and 32 rushing touchdowns. He was the AJC and AP all-classification player of the year and a Parade All-American for the 1995 season. Carter played baseball in the minor leagues for two seasons before enrolling at Georgia in 1998 and became the starting QB for the opener that season. At UGA, Carter passed for 6,447 yards, second in school history at that time behind Eric Zeier.

Randall Godfrey, Lowndes HS

Godfrey was a three-sport athlete (football, basketball, and track) at Lowndes. In football, he started his first varsity snaps at safety as a freshman before moving to linebacker his sophomore season. In his senior season, he finished with 111 tackles, six sacks and two interceptions. He was an AJC Super 11 pick, a USA Today All-American and one of the top 10 recruits nationally. In 1992, Godfrey became the first UGA freshman to lead the team in tackles (114) and was named SEC Defensive Freshman of the Year. He made all-SEC teams in 1993 and 1994.

Charles Grant, Miller County HS

Grant was a two-way player at Miller County and tied Herschel Walker’s state-record 45 rushing touchdowns in 1997. Grant scored 101 touchdowns over a three-year career in which Miller County was 29-7. Grant rushed for 2,530 yards and had 102 tackles as a senior for a 12-1 team that averaged 49.5 points per game. Grant was the 1997 AJC Class A Offensive Player of the Year. A year earlier, he was the AJC Class A Defensive Player of the Year. At Georgia, he started across three seasons as a linebacker/defensive end.

Adam Meadows, McEachern HS

Meadows was a four-year starter at McEachern and led the Indians to three region championships, one state semifinal appearance and a 42-8 record in Georgia’s highest classification. He made first-team all-state as a senior tight end in 1991. In his junior season, he had 16 receptions for 378 yards and seven touchdowns but was used primarily as a blocker in a powerful wing-T offense at 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds. He was an AJC preseason Super 11 pick and the state’s No. 4 recruit. Meadows signed with Georgia and became a four-year starting tackle with the Bulldogs.

Jon Stinchcomb, Parkview HS

Stinchcomb was a 1997 Parade and USA Today All-American and an AJC Super 11 pick during Parkview’s Class 4A championship season. He was a four-year starter and the Gwinnett County TD Club’s offensive lineman of the year as a sophomore, junior and senior. Then he was a four-year starter at Georgia and a two-time All-SEC selection.

Marcus Stroud, Brooks County HS

Stroud was a standout defensive lineman on Brooks County’s 1994 Class A championship team as a junior and became an AJC Super 11 pick entering his senior year. As a junior, he registered 75 tackles and 13 sacks and followed that with 76 tackles and eight sacks as a senior. He made all-state teams both seasons. At UGA, Stroud was a three-year starter and was an All-SEC defensive tackle in 2000.

2000s

Rennie Curran, Brookwood HS

Curran left Brookwood as the Broncos’ all-time leading tackler. During his senior season, he tallied 150 total tackles with 13 sacks and 23 tackles for losses. He was the GACA Class 5A defensive player of the year in 2006, when he led Brookwood to a state finals appearance. He was a rare three-time first-team Georgia Sports Writers Association and GACA all-state pick and back-to-back Gwinnett TD Club defensive player of the year. He was named to GHSF Daily’s statewide all-decade team (2000-09). A consensus top-250 national recruit, Curran signed with Georgia and made first-team All-SEC in 2009.

Charles Johnson, Hawkinsville HS

Johnson was a three-sport athlete at Hawkinsville High, where he starred as a football defensive end, a basketball forward and a track-and-field sprinter on a state-winning 4x100 meters relay team. During his senior football season, Johnson led Hawkinsville to a 15-0 finish and the Class A title. He registered 16 sacks. In the championship game, which Hawkinsville won 18-8 over No. 1-ranked Lincoln County, Johnson returned an interception 83 yards for a touchdown. Georgia High School Football Daily named Johnson one of its four defensive linemen on the 2000-09 All-Decade Team. He played three seasons at Georgia and made All-SEC as a junior in 2006.

Jarvis Jones, Carver (Columbus) HS

Jones, a fast and rugged 6-foot-3, 245-pound outside linebacker, helped Carver to the program’s first state championship in 2007, when the Tigers defeated Cairo 16-13 for the Class AAA championship in his junior year. Jones was named the AJC, GSWA and GACA Class AAA Defensive Player of the Year that season after making 157 tackles, 26 tackles for losses, four sacks and two interceptions. He was an AJC Super 11 selection entering his senior season in 2008 and finished as first-team all-state again and a USA Today All-American. Jones was the consensus No. 49 prospect nationally as a senior. Jones played one season at Southern Cal before transferring to Georgia.

D.J. Shockley, North Clayton HS

Shockley was a two-time first-team AJC all-state quarterback (1999, 2000) at North Clayton and a 2000 Parade All-American. As a senior, he passed for 1,861 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 864 yards and another eight touchdowns. His junior season, he passed for 1,352 yards and 17 touchdowns while rushing for 733 yards and nine touchdowns. Shockley was the consensus No. 18 recruit nationally and the No. 1 dual-threat prospect in the class of 2001. He was the No. 3 prospect in the state when he took his talents to Georgia, where he played three seasons as a backup before getting his first time to start as a senior.