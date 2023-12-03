Florida State coach Mike Norvell: ‘It’s a sad day for college football’

Florida State became the first unbeaten Power Five conference champion to be excluded from the four-team College Football Playoff, and the decision did not sit well with head coach Mike Norvell.

“I am disgusted and infuriated with the committee’s decision today to have what was earned on the field taken away because a small group of people decided they knew better than the results of the games. What is the point of playing games?” he said. “What happened today goes against everything that is true and right in college football. A team that overcame tremendous adversity and found a way to win doing whatever it took on the field was cheated today. It’s a sad day for college football.”

The final season of the four-team playoff before it expands to 12 next year presented the CFP selection committee with the toughest decision in the 10-year history of the postseason system.