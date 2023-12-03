Florida State coach Mike Norvell: ‘It’s a sad day for college football’

Florida State became the first unbeaten Power Five conference champion to be excluded from the four-team College Football Playoff, and the decision did not sit well with head coach Mike Norvell.
“I am disgusted and infuriated with the committee’s decision today to have what was earned on the field taken away because a small group of people decided they knew better than the results of the games. What is the point of playing games?” he said. “What happened today goes against everything that is true and right in college football. A team that overcame tremendous adversity and found a way to win doing whatever it took on the field was cheated today. It’s a sad day for college football.”
The final season of the four-team playoff before it expands to 12 next year presented the CFP selection committee with the toughest decision in the 10-year history of the postseason system.
“Florida State is a different team than they were through the first 11 weeks,” said selection committee chairman Boo Corrigan, who is also the athletic director of Florida State's Atlantic Coast Conference rival North Carolina State.
The Seminoles (13-0) lost star quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending injury two weeks ago, but continued to win with a backup and then a third-string quarterback. But the committee is instructed to judge the teams for what they are heading into the playoff and decided FSU without Travis was not among the best four in the country.
"To eliminate them from a chance to compete for a national championship is an unwarranted injustice that shows complete disregard and disrespect for their performance and accomplishments. It is unforgivable,” Florida State athletic director Michael Alford said.
Travis is a sixth-year player whose development into one of the best quarterbacks in college football has fueled Florida State's resurgence over the last three years.
“Devastated. heartbroken,” Travis posted on the social media platform X. “I wish my leg broke earlier in the season so y’all could see this team is much more than the quarterback. I thought results matter. 13-0 and this roster matches up across any team in those top 4 rankings. I am so sorry.”