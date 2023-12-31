Final: Georgia 63, Florida State 3

Georgia ran away with the 2023 Orange Bowl, demolishing Florida State 63-3 in its best offensive showing of the season. Georgia finished 13-1, its lone blemish the loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship game that cost it - and FSU - a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Georgia had almost 700 yards of offense, including 372 rushing yards. The team scored a touchdown on nine consecutive drives.

The Bulldogs have lost only twice over the past three seasons (both to Alabama). While this season didn’t end how Georgia wanted, the school is in the midst of the best era in program history and there’s plenty more to come.