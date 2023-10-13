Falcons’ Storm Norton turned heads with last-minute substitution Sunday

When Kaleb McGary departed with an injury Sunday, Norton took his place during the final three possessions. His readiness was crucial, as the Falcons kicked a field goal to defeat the Texans in the game’s final seconds.

The best part for Norton? Just being part of action again.

“It felt good to be back out there and have an opportunity to help the team get a win,” Norton said.

Norton has made three stops over the past year, with the Chargers, Saints and the Falcons, but hasn’t played significant snaps since early in the 2022 season. He arrived in Atlanta on Sept. 26 and played one snap against Jacksonville on Oct. 1 before entering Sunday’s game.

There was at least one friendly face visible when Norton joined the Falcons: quarterback Logan Woodside, who played with Norton at Toledo from 2013-16.

He and Woodside were best friends and roommates for a semester at Toledo, Norton said. There have been highs and lows; Norton remembered their house in Toledo getting broken into. But Norton also has been there in big moments for Woodside, such as taking part in his wedding.

Woodside said he immediately gave Norton a call when he heard the news about Norton signing with the Falcons. It was exciting to see Norton, Woodside said, and it feels good to be back together seven years after they last competed together.

Norton said he still hangs on to lessons learned at Toledo as well, staying in touch with former coaches. They taught him to be reliable and accountable, which he said is useful off the field.

Offensive tackle Jake Matthews said Norton may be new to the Falcons, but he has been focused since his arrival.

“(He’s) just one of the guys,” Matthews said. “He gets it. He works hard and does things the right way. You want guys like that you can trust to come in.”

Norton may not have played significant time since last season, but he said he didn’t feel rusty. Coming off training camp helped, he said.

Players and coaches alike have praised Norton’s performance throughout the week, pointing to it as an example as to why all team members should be prepared to play.

Woodside said Norton was in a “tough position” entering on offense, but he was proud of what Norton did.

“He’s a veteran in this league now, but he did a great job learning as quickly as he could,” Woodside said.

Offensive coordinator Dave Ragone said the Falcons expect anyone on the team to compete each Sunday. Norton did just that, he said, understanding his responsibility.

Norton’s future from here is unclear. McGary is ready for Sunday’s matchup against the Commanders, meaning Norton may play limited snaps.

However, coach Arthur Smith said Norton did what was asked of him Sunday, and that’s exactly what the Falcons want in terms of depth.

“Sometimes it’s a hard job because you never know when you don’t know when your number’s getting called,” Smith said. “He did a really nice job.”