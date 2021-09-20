ajc logo
X

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on loss to Buccaneers

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Caption
Arthur Smith said he is proud of what the team is building despite loss to Buccaneers.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top