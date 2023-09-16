Ex-Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert arrested in Lumpkin County

Former Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert was arrested Friday in Lumpkin County and charged with a smash-and-grab burglary and obstruction of officers, according to Lumpkin County arrest records.

Gilbert, who played at Marietta High School, was part of Georgia’s team in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He sat out the 2021 season, but he played in three games in 2022. He transferred this past offseason to Nebraska, where was awaiting a ruling on his eligibility this season. The move to Nebraska was Gilbert’s second transfer. Players are allowed one transfer, but they must seek waivers for subsequent transfers.

The arrest in Lumpkin County was Gilbert’s second arrest in 17 days. He was arrested in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Aug. 29 on charges of suspicion of burglary in relation to a break-in at a store in Lincoln.

Gilbert was a five-star recruit who signed with LSU coming out of high school. He started eight games for LSU in 2020, catching 35 passes for 368 yards. He was chosen for the All-SEC freshman team that season.