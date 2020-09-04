X

Courtney Williams’ double-double leads Dream past Liberty

Courtney Williams led the Dream to their second win in a row. AP file photo
Credit: Mike Carlson

By The Associated Press

BRADENTON, Fla. — Courtney Williams had 15 points and 13 rebounds and the Atlanta Dream beat the New York Liberty 62-56 on Thursday night to sweep the season series.

Betnijah Laney added 13 points and six rebounds for Atlanta (5-13), which has won two straight games. Monique Billings grabbed 12 rebounds and Elizabeth Williams had eight points, eight boards and six blocks.

Both teams shot below 33% from the field, combining for eight 3-pointers on 53 attempts.

Leaonna Odom and Kia Nurse each scored 12 points for New York (2-15), which has lost 10 of its last 11 games. Amanda Zahui B grabbed 11 rebounds.

