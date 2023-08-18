College football countdown - 8 days: Fight, fight, fight at Colorado

Follow along daily as we count down to a new season Aug. 26.

New Colorado coach Deion Sanders has many ties to Atlanta from his time with Falcons and Braves.

Well, he sounded a bit like former Falcons coach Jerry Glanville, who was eccentric to say the least, on Wednesday when he became upset with players on his team who chose not to engage in a fight.

“If one fights, we all fight,” Sanders said in an Associated Press article. “You understand that? I don’t want to see you all walking off when somebody’s fighting. Never again!”

The Buffaloes went 1-11 last season and have been one of the worst programs among the Power 5 schools the past 20 years, so changing anything might be a step toward improvement.

Colorado will open its season at TCU on Sept. 2.