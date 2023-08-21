College football countdown - 5 days: Missouri still undecided on starting QB

Follow along daily as we count down to a new season that begins Saturday.

Georgia has its starting quarterback.

Missouri does not.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart named Carson Beck as it’s starting quarterback on Saturday after a scrimmage. Missouri will play two quarterbacks when it opens its season on Aug. 31, according to coach Eliah Drinkwitz after his team’s latest scrimmage. He said both Brady Cook and Sam Horn will play in the opener.

“I think, in this day and age of college football, I think you can very easily see a couple quarterbacks play in the first couple of games and let the play on the field decide it,” Drinkwitz told reporters. “We got to know a little bit more about some of our other quarterbacks on Friday when we went live with them.

“… We’ll see both, I anticipate, the first game, and then kind of play it from there.”

Cook, a junior, started all 13 games for Missouri last season, finishing with 2,724 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also ran for 585 yards and six touchdowns.

Horn, a former four-star prospect, redshirted last season. He appeared in only one game and went 0-for-2 passing and rushed once for 10 yards.

Georgia hosts Missouri on Nov. 4, the ninth game of the season.

*Return each day until the start of the college football season for more information and news to know as we gear up for another campaign.

