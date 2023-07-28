College football countdown - 29 days: James Madison, Troy are Sun Belt favorites

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Follow along daily as we count down to a new season Aug. 26.

James Madison and Troy were picked to finish as the Sun Belt’s division champions in the preseason coaches poll.

James Madison was picked to finish atop the East Division, with the top four teams separated by only 10 points. Reigning Sun Belt-champion Troy was picked to repeat in the West Division.

Here’s a look at the complete poll:

2023 SUN BELT CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PRESEASON COACHES POLL

East Division

1. James Madison – 78 points (4 first-place votes)

2. Appalachian State – 75 points (4)

3. Coastal Carolina – 71 points (3)

4. Marshall – 68 points (2)

5. Georgia Southern – 52 points (1)

6. Georgia State – 31 points

7. Old Dominion – 17 points

West Division

1. Troy – 92 points (10)

2. South Alabama – 85 points (4)

3. Louisiana-Lafayette – 64 points

4. Southern Miss – 62 points

5. Texas State – 36 points

6. Arkansas State – 33 points

7. Louisiana-Monroe – 20 points

*Return each day until the start of the college football season for more information and news to know as we gear up for another campaign.

