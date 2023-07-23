Coco Gauff, Leylah Fernandez ready for Atlanta Open exhibition

This match has been a year in the making.

Coco Gauff and Leylah Fernandez were supposed to face off last year in an exhibition to kick off the Atlanta Open. However, Fernandez had to withdraw with a stress fracture in her foot. On Sunday at 7 p.m. at Atlantic Station, the two will play a public match for the first time.

The Atlanta Open, a men’s ATP 25o tournament that started Saturday and will go through July 30, holds a women’s exhibition each year on the tournament’s first weekend. This year’s matchup features Gauff and Fernandez, two of the top young stars in women’s tennis.

Gauff, 19, is the No. 7 tennis player in the world in singles. She was a finalist at the 2022 French Open and has won three titles in singles and eight in doubles. She has Atlanta ties, as she lived in Atlanta from the age of two until third grade and still has friends and family in the city.

Fernandez, 20, is ranked No. 84, but has been as high as No. 13. She was born in Montreal but lives and trains in Florida. She advanced to the French Open quarterfinals in 2022. At the 2023 French Open, she advanced to the final in doubles.

Both promised a show.

“Because we’re both young players, we’re going to try to get (the crowd) involved as much as possible,” Fernandez said.

The two were looking forward to playing last year before Fernandez’s injury. Making the decision to reschedule for this year proved an easy one.

“I really enjoy the city, so I try to find any chance I can to come back here,” Gauff said. “Playing an (exhibition) was a perfect time to just do it.”

Fernandez agreed, saying that although she’s never had the chance to explore Atlanta, she’s heard good things about the city.

Gauff and Fernandez trained together and played many times in practice, and they played growing up as well. They’re also friends off the court. Sunday’s match won’t count for records, but the two are still looking forward to it.

“We’re just going to enjoy the night and enjoy the crowd,” Gauff said. “I think it’s going to be electric.”