USSF denies MLS request for U.S. Open Cup

The U.S. Open Cup, won by Atlanta United in 2019, has become a topic of contention between MLS and the United States Soccer Federation, which will be moving to Atlanta.
Last week, MLS informed USSF that it would recommend sending MLS Next Pro teams, the equivalent of second-division squads, to compete in next year’s tournament. It reportedly informed USSF through a press release at the same time that it informed the public.
The league’s reasons included its desire to help young players develop in meaningful competitions. In the past, commissioner Don Garber has expressed concern about the quality of the tournament production and schedule congestion. MLS has contributed to schedule congestion by inventing a tournament, Leagues Cup, that features LIGA MX teams.
USSF on Wednesday issued a statement saying that it has denied the request by MLS. Furthermore, “we will continue our review of the Open Cup to ensure it aligns with the U.S. Soccer strategic pillars. We remain committed to addressing the needs and concerns of all of our members, including MLS, and other stakeholders to enhance and improve the U.S. Open Cup.”
MLS quickly responded with a statement saying “it is committed to finding a viable solution for the 2024 tournament and is working to find a pathway that addresses its goals and concerns. Moving forward, MLS will remain focused on increasing opportunities for up-and-coming players, a key component of the league’s player development strategy that ultimately benefits the U.S. national team program.”
The U.S. Open Cup began playing in 1914. It features teams from every level of soccer in the U.S.
