Premier League Summer Series a chance to continue soccer’s growth in U.S.

The upcoming friendlies in Atlanta featuring Newcastle versus Chelsea and Brighton versus Brentford are more than opportunities for the teams to prepare for what should be promising Premier League seasons and make some money with jerseys and ticket sales. They are opportunities for them to help continue the growth of soccer in the U.S., which in turn can help improve the sport around the world.

“I think the amount of people in the United States that, if we can get the game elevated and improved, then for sure, I think it improves the world brand of football and football is in a really good place at the moment, in my opinion,” Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said Wednesday. “It’s growing. Its popularity seems to be growing. And I think that’s linked here in the States as well.”

Teams from Europe have been coming to the U.S. for preseason tours for years. Next week’s matches will be the first that Premier League teams will face off against each other at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of Atlanta United.

“I think it shows the importance of the United States market, obviously, with NBC and the investment they’ve given into the Premier League in growing the brand and growing Premier League on that sort of Saturday morning, which has become almost like a new TV slot,” Newcastle President Darren Eales, formerly of Atlanta United, said in May.

They aren’t clubs trying to establish a brand. Newcastle, featuring former Five Stripes player Miguel Almiron, finished fourth in the Premier League and will play in the Champions League. Chelsea is a multi-time Premier League and two-time Champions League winner. Brighton, which finished sixth and Brentford, which finished ninth, played some of the more exciting and attractive soccer in the EPL last year.

They aren’t the only teams touring the U.S. this summer. The EPL Summer Series also includes Arsenal, Manchester United, Aston Villa, Fulham and Crystal Palace. Juventus and A.C. Milan from Italy are touring, as are Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Real Betis, Real Sociedad and Sevilla from Spain. Dortmund from Germany will be here. Sunderland, which plays in England’s second division, the Championship, is touring, as is Wrexham, the Welsh team made famous by owner Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Millonairos from Bogota also are touring.

The quality and sheer number of clubs, which happens most summers, touring the U.S. shows the value of the market, how much potential for growth remains, and why it’s important they are here.

“I think it’s possibly down through awareness, making the general public aware of football and the joy that it can bring and the heartache it can bring at times depending on which you know, how your team’s performing,” Howe said.

Newcastle fullback Kieran Trippier started watching MLS when his “mate” Chris McCann, a former Atlanta United player, was in the league.

Trippier said the players touring feel some responsibility to help the sport grow in the U.S.

“I think it’s always important when teams come out to the United States to play football and you know, to help the game grow, which I think it’s done on a fast track really in the States over the years, going back to David Beckham, when he when he came here and you only need to look at the quality of players that are arriving to play in the MLS,” he said.

It will be a crazy summer of soccer.

In addition to some of the world’s best and most popular teams coming to play in the U.S., there’s also the Lionel Messi arrival tour in MLS.

Messi, the world’s best player, signed with Inter Miami, as did former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Messi and Busquets were expected to make their MLS debuts in Friday’s Leagues Cup game against Cruz Azul.

Trippier and Howe said they’ve watched the growth of MLS over the years and think its quality has improved a great deal. Messi could exponentially and positively affect that improvement.

“I think when icons like Messi decide to come and play here, I think that’s a huge statement for for the growth of this league,” Howe said. “You know, he’s got so many followers, and so many people are interested in his life. He’s still for me, one of the world’s best players. So that’s a real coup. And I think that will elevate things even faster than already.”