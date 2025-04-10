Atlanta United manager Ronny Deila and designated player Alexey Miranchuk said Thursday they are in favor of MLS switching its playing calendar to start in the fall and end in the spring. The league currently starts in January with the opening of training camps, and this year will end in late November or early December.
The league’s Board of Governors reportedly is discussing the scheduling switch, used in Europe, and may vote on it Thursday at their meeting in Chicago, according to the Sports Business Journal. Garth Lagerwey is representing Atlanta United at the meeting.
“I really hope they do that,” Deila said.
The move would happen for the 2026 season, with it starting after the World Cup. Atlanta is scheduled to host eight matches in the tournament.
Under the fall-to-spring schedule, the league would start as early as late July, after the conclusion of the World Cup on July 19, take a few weeks off in December, start again in February and conclude in early June. The weeks off would help deal with the colder weather in some of the league’s northern cities. Deila and Miranchuk, who have played and coached in Europe, said the cold weather can be dealt with.
The positives of the move would be that the league’s playoffs wouldn’t be competing against the NFL and college football for attendance and viewers, and the transfer windows would be more aligned, which could mean higher fees paid for outgoing players and more attention paid to MLS.
“For me, it’s perfect,” Miranchuk said. “Honestly, if you ask a couple other players, or every player, they will stick with me, because I used to play like this. And I think, for me, it’s better.”
Atlanta United’s schedule could be affected by the Falcons, which also are owned by Arthur Blank, and the numerous college football and high school football matches held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The stadium also hosts numerous concerts and other events. If those contracts on the “one-off” haven’t been signed, there may be no problems.
