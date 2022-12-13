MLS announces linear broadcast deals with Fox and Univision

MLS supplemented its 10-year deal with Apple with four-year contracts with Fox Sports and Univision to broadcast select games nationally in the U.S. The league announced the new contracts for linear broadcasts Tuesday.
Fox Sports, which includes Fox, FS1 and Fox Deportes, will have exclusive English- and Spanish-language U.S. broadcast rights to an average of 34 regular-season and eight playoff games. Fox and Fox Deportes also will be the U.S. broadcast home for the MLS Cup for the next four years.
The length of the contract was agreed upon to go through the World Cup in 2026, which will be played in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.
Additionally, Univision and Fox Sports will broadcast linear select matches in the Leagues Cup, the tournament that will feature all of the clubs in MLS and LIGA MX. That includes 10 matches in the group stage, four in the Round of 32 and two Round of 16 matches on FS1. Univision’s coverage will include 12 matches in the group stage, eight in the knockout round and the championship match.
The matches also will be available through MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.
TSN and RDS will broadcast the national games in Canada.
The new agreements end the league’s partnership with ESPN, which had broadcast select games on its channels since 1996.
