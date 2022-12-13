ajc logo
X

MLS announces linear broadcast deals with Fox and Univision

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

MLS supplemented its 10-year deal with Apple with four-year contracts with Fox Sports and Univision to broadcast select games nationally in the U.S. The league announced the new contracts for linear broadcasts Tuesday.

Fox Sports, which includes Fox, FS1 and Fox Deportes, will have exclusive English- and Spanish-language U.S. broadcast rights to an average of 34 regular-season and eight playoff games. Fox and Fox Deportes also will be the U.S. broadcast home for the MLS Cup for the next four years.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of Atlanta United

The length of the contract was agreed upon to go through the World Cup in 2026, which will be played in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Additionally, Univision and Fox Sports will broadcast linear select matches in the Leagues Cup, the tournament that will feature all of the clubs in MLS and LIGA MX. That includes 10 matches in the group stage, four in the Round of 32 and two Round of 16 matches on FS1. Univision’s coverage will include 12 matches in the group stage, eight in the knockout round and the championship match.

The matches also will be available through MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

TSN and RDS will broadcast the national games in Canada.

The new agreements end the league’s partnership with ESPN, which had broadcast select games on its channels since 1996.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 770-810-5297.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Social media reacts to death of Mike Leach at 611h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech reels in Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane from transfer portal
3h ago

Credit: Jed Jacobsohn

Saints’ playoff hopes slight, even in meek NFC South, ahead of game vs. Falcons
47m ago

Credit: TNS

Braves acquire Oakland Gold Glove catcher Sean Murphy in three-team trade
16h ago

Credit: TNS

Braves acquire Oakland Gold Glove catcher Sean Murphy in three-team trade
16h ago

Georgia Tech hires Buster Faulkner as offensive coordinator
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta United trades George Campbell to Montreal
1h ago
Derrick Etienne credits Nagbe with helping him sign with Atlanta United
Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada makes World Cup debut for Argentina
Featured

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Mike Leach, Mississippi State football coach, dies at 61
1h ago
DOJ subpoenas Georgia elections office in probe of Trump efforts to overturn 2020 result
19h ago
GHSA to consider instant replay after latest controversial call in state title game
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top