Less-frustrated Atlanta United ready for Inter Miami

“If you perform well, that’s the only thing you can do something with, then you get the best out of yourself,” he said. “We know we have good players, and we’re also going to win football games. So we talk about our performances as a collective and as an individual, every week, every day. I feel that everybody’s on the same page, and we really want to achieve something this year, and that’s nice to see.”

Offensively, Deila said sloppy touches and poor decisions in the final third have hurt them in the past two matches, which is another reason he was frustrated after the match against the Red Bulls. He said he’s confident that the players are understanding expectations and are growing more comfortable holding each other accountable.

To perhaps everyone but the players, the match would seem to have some extra spice, which may be why it will be the Sunday night match — Apple and MLS’s attempt to add some oomph to its broadcast package. Atlanta United posted the biggest upset in league history last season when it knocked Miami, led by Lionel Messi, out of the playoffs. They didn’t beat them just once. They beat them twice in a three-match series. This was one top of beating them badly, 3-1, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, during the regular season, and earning a 2-2 draw at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the second meeting.

In fact, Atlanta United has handled Miami and its Barcelona quartet better than any other team in MLS.

“It’s another game, obviously difficult game, in the sense that they’re obviously a very good team with good individuals,” Atlanta United captain Brad Guzan said. “So that doesn’t change from our point of view in terms of going into Sunday looking to try and get three points.”

This Miami, like Atlanta United, is different that last year’s.

While Atlanta United spent a lot money on building its attack with the additions of Deila, striker Emmanuel Latte Lath and winger Miguel Almiron, Miami did some tinkering, too. It replaced Gerardo Martino with Javier Mascherano. It got younger in defense with the additions of defenders Gonzalo Lujan, 23 years old and Maxi Falcon (27), and midfielders Telasco Segovia (21), to go along with Noah Allen (20) and Ian Fray (22).

While Miami still tends to tilt toward the opponent’s goal with its formation, it has the speed and stamina to better cover ground behind Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba that it didn’t last year. Atlanta United took advantage of those spaces repeatedly with counterattacks in last season’s five meetings. This version of Miami has allowed just four goals in seven matches across all competitions.

Of course, that quartet is what makes Miami so dangerous. Suarez and Messi scored in Thursday’s win over Cavalier. Segovia leads the team with three goals.

“They hurt you really hard when you do a mistake,” Deila said. “So they are accurate, they are effective. We need to be ourselves. Number one, play with that intensity that we always have done, and then take advantage also of that (chances created).”

