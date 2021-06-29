Frank De Boer out as Netherlands coach

De Boer said pressure on him since the loss had increased “and that is not a healthy situation for me or the squad” as it prepares to resume qualifying for next year’s World Cup. The Netherlands will play at Norway on Sept. 1 in Oslo.

De Boer was appointed to the Dutch job about two months after he left Atlanta United following a poor re-start to the MLS season, with the team losing all three of its group games at the MLS Is Back tournament in Florida.

De Boer had a successful start to his management career at Ajax, winning four straight league titles from 2011-14.

But he was fired in 2016 after only 85 days in charge of Inter Milan and lasted just 10 weeks at Crystal Palace in 2017 before being ousted after the team lost its first four Premier League games without scoring a goal.

No replacement was immediately announced for De Boer.