Atlanta United’s Tristan Muyumba reflects on first MLS year, excitement for second

And when it comes to training and matches during the next few weeks, his focus is on the team’s uniformity.

“We have to train to find the rhythm,” Muyumba said. “Of course we want to win, but if I just have to say one point that’s important, it’s (to) find a rhythm for everyone, for the young players, for the guys on the first team.”

Muyumba was itching to get back on the field during the offseason, expressing that it felt long when compared with international soccer’s breaks. To ease that urge, he went back to France to stay with family, train with his physical coach and more.

He added that the biggest difference between MLS and Ligue 2, where he played for Guingamp before joining Atlanta United, is the quality level of players. Although Ligue 2 was more physical, he believes it’s a step up from his previous league.

Even so, Muyumba is ready for his second season in MLS and is excited to advance his career.

“We want to play, (we) want to take pleasure, we want to find the ‘automatic’ with our teammates,” Muyumba said. “We are competitive. We want to win every game during the training sessions, in friendly games, during the season.”

Although Muyumba’s addition strengthened the defense, the club lost multiple midfielders throughout the offseason in Matheus Rossetto, Amar Sejdic and Ozzie Alonso. Additionally, Franco Ibarra and Santiago Sosa were loaned to Rosario Central and Racing Club, respectively.

However, Atlanta United was able to fill most of these voids, though, signing seasoned players such as centerback Stian Gregersen and midfielders Dax McCarty and Bartosz Stisz, who’s expected to replace Muyumba’s midfield partner Rossetto. Similar to Muyumba’s contract through 2027, Gregersen and Stisz are signed through 2027 and 2028, respectively.

Stisz said he played with a midfield partner, like Atlanta United’s playing style, for Legia Warsaw, his last club. And with him and Muyumba under long-term contracts, it will give them a lot of time to find their rhythm together.

“It’s a long time, so I have a lot of time to adapt,” Stisz said. “It’s understanding when I have to stay, when I have to go higher … so I think it will be similar.”

Muyumba was in the similar position as Gregersen and Stisz last summer, preparing for his first season of MLS soccer and expected to make an impact out the gate.

But when asked about his message to those teammates Tuesday, Muyumba kept it simple. He told them to be themselves.

“Stay yourself and play your football,” Muyumba said. “The club wanted you for your quality, and you just have to keep your identity and stay who you are.”