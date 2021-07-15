Atlanta United’s Martinez training apart from the team

Last week, President Darren Eales said Martinez was training apart while he improved his fitness. Though vaccinated, Martinez tested positive for COVID-19 while in Brazil. Martinez was subsequently quarantined for what Eales described as 2-3 weeks, during which he couldn’t work out. Eales said he thought Martinez would return to the team for the New England game.

Midfielder Jake Mulraney said he has no idea what’s going on with Martinez’s situation and he doesn’t know what message is being sent. He said he hasn’t seen Martinez training.

There could be numerous reasons why Martinez isn’t training with the team if fitness isn’t an issue.

Among them could be that Martinez and Heinze had a disagreement about something. When frustrated during sessions under previous managers, Martinez would sometimes simply walk off the pitch. That may have happened under Heinze, who may not have been as understanding. The player may have asked for a transfer, which seems unlikely because of his past comments about not wanting to leave unless the team wanted him to leave, or the team is exploring transferring him, which also seems unlikely based upon the fact that the team is having trouble scoring, with only 13 goals in 12 games, and gave him a five-year contract extension just before the 2019 season.

Martinez is considered the face of the franchise. He joined the team on loan from Torino in 2017 and his contract was purchased by Atlanta United during the season. He was named MLS MVP in 2018, the same season the team won the MLS Cup. He holds several MLS scoring records. He has scored 79 goals in 91 league games, and five in nine playoff games.

He is beloved by the fan base for his love of kids, pets and interacting with the community in person or on social media. He hasn’t been included on the team’s interview schedule the past two weeks.

In addition to his stance with Martinez, Heinze declined to share injury information about players Matheus Rossetto, Jurgen Damm and Alan Franco. He said that because the team released injury information about Mo Adams on Monday, the person in charge of that information should be asked. It’s the first time this league season that Heinze declined to share injury information when asked.

If Martinez isn’t selected for Saturday’s game, Heinze could choose between Erick Torres, who has yet to score in eight appearances, Jackson Conway, who scored his first goal this season, last week, or Erik Lopez, who has one goal in 10 appearances.

Martinez is the second high-profile player to be forced to train apart from his MLS team this season. Toronto’s Jozy Altidore was forced to train by himself by Chris Armas, who was eventually fired after the team started the season 1-8-2. Altidore was re-instated to training with the first team.

