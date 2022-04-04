ajc logo
Atlanta United’s Marcelino Moreno named to MLS Team of the Week

Atlanta United's Marcelino Moreno (10) was named to the MLS Team of the Week on Monday after he scored the game-winning goal in Saturday’s 1-0 victory at D.C. United. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United's Marcelino Moreno (10) was named to the MLS Team of the Week on Monday after he scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 1-0 victory at D.C. United. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

Atlanta United’s Marcelino Moreno was named to the MLS Team of the Week on Monday after he scored the game-winning goal in Saturday’s 1-0 victory at D.C. United.

Moreno’s header came in the 94th minute to lead the Five Stripes to their third win in five games. The team (3-1-1) will play at Charlotte on Sunday.

The goal was Moreno’s 12th since joining the team late in the 2020 season. He is 12th on the club’s all-time goal list.

He is the third Atlanta United player to be named to the Team of the Week. Josef Martinez was named to it in Week 1. Brooks Lennon was named to the bench in Week 4.

Additionally, the team announced that its game against New England on May 15 has been moved to 1:30 p.m., from 2 p.m.

Featured
