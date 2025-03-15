Atlanta United’s Kenny Miller and ‘Old Firm’ rivalry

Miller has seen both sides of the rivalry. He grew up a fan of the “blue side,” Rangers, and played for them three different times, totaling 225 appearances and 92 goals. Between his first and second stints at Rangers, he played for the “Hoops,” or “Bhoys,” otherwise known as Celtic, making 33 appearances with 11 goals. He is one of only five players since World War II to appear for both clubs and the only one to score for either team in the Champions League.

Miller laughed when wondering if he is either the most loved player in Glasgow, because he appeared for both teams, or the most hated, for the same reason. Such is the intensity of the feud.

“There’s not many people may get that type of move,” he said. “A lot of them are complimentary because I always gave everything I had for any team that I was representing. But I would like to think probably more loved on the blue side of Glasgow. As much as some people never forgive you for wearing the other colors, but I had a really good, successful spell in both teams.”

Success of both clubs is part of the fuel of the rivalry.

Rangers have won 55 leagues titles to Celtic’s 54. Miller helped Rangers win three and Celtic two more. He also helped Rangers win two Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups, and Celtic one Scottish Cup.

“It’s crazy because when you first get to Scotland, that’s all people want to talk about is that rivalry,” said Apple MLS analyst Maurice Edu, who played for Rangers from 2008-12. “My experience with that rivalry was incredible. I loved it. That’s all people want to talk about, and it spills out into the pitch as well.”

The Hoops are running away with the league this season, having compiled 75 points, 16 more than second-place Rangers.

And then are the non-sports factors.

The rivalry falls along these lines: Protestants and loyalists typically support Rangers; Catholics and Republicans typically favor Celtic. It’s been that way since the two first played in 1888, and the nickname “Old Firm” was believed to be coined by a reporter in later years.

“So when they play against each other, it means more than football,” said Atlanta United manager Ronny Deila, who managed Celtic from 2014-16. “Calmer now than 20-30 years ago, but still you can feel it. You don’t go out after that game. That’s better to stay home, whatever happens.”

Miller said one of his favorite memories was from his second stint with Rangers, facing Celtic in 2008. It was the first Old Firm of the season. Celtic Park was the site. Miller said there was a lot of focus on him because of his time with Celtic from 2006-07. Though he had played for Rangers once, in 2000-01, he said the supporters weren’t quite ready to embrace him because he had played for Celtic.

The match was tied at 1-1 when Miller scored in the 52nd minute, and then again in the 79th. Rangers would win 4-2.

“That was a really, really special game because that day also felt like there’s a kind of acceptance by the fans that you’re back,” he said. “Also, we went on to win the league, which is always the most important thing.”

Miller will watch Sunday’s Old Firm at his apartment. The atmosphere won’t be nearly the same as it will be at 8:30 a.m. EDT Sunday at Celtic Park. His emotions still will be running high.

“Hopefully, I’ll be going into the (Atlanta United’s) game (at 7:30 p.m. Sunday) in a good mood,” he said.

