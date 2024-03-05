Atlanta United hopes to improve communication against New England

Atlanta United played much better in the second half. Its offense, which had just one shot on goal in the first half, created several opportunities that would have split the points. Its defense limited the Crew to three shots in the second half after allowing 13 in the first half.

“They really know what they’re doing,” Wiley said. “They have a clear playing identity and it’s hard to stop. So just being on the same page, really communicating. We’ve had lots of film last week and I’m sure this week, to make sure that going into this weekend, we understand what we’re supposed to do. And we’re confident about it.”

It’s not surprising that the team’s communication may not have been its best. The lineup featured new starters at both centerbacks with Stian Gregersen and Derrick Williams, at defensive midfielder with Bartosz Slisz and an attacking midfielder, Thiago Almada, who hadn’t been with the team for a minute during the preseason.

Wiley said his communication with Williams, who played on the left, and with Slisz, was very good.

“I think that everyone is new in this club,” Slisz said. “And we need also the time to communicate better, but I think it’s not bad. And they are experienced players. It’s fun to play with them because I can also learn from them.”

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 vs. New England, 7:30 p.m.

March 17 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

March 23 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

March 31 vs. Chicago, 3:30 p.m., FOX

April 6 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

April 14 vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., FOX

April 20 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.