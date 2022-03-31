Atlanta United expects key players to be ready for D.C. United on Saturday

Additionally, midfielder Tyler Wolff and fullback Caleb Wiley returned to training after competing with the U.S. Under-20 team in Argentina. Wiley started two games, Wolff also played, according to Pineda.

“They were very happy that (Lionel) Messi was watching their games and watching some sessions,” Pineda said. “So they were very, very happy. And so it’s a good experience for those two kids.”

Listed as out for Saturday’s game are Luiz Araujo (hamstring), Machop Chol (leg), Dom Dwyer (red-card suspension) and Emerson Hyndman (ACL recovery). Listed as questionable is Franco Ibarra (leg).

“He’s progressing well, is still training with a physios on the side before our training session, but he’s progressing very well,” Pineda said of Araujo. “Sometimes, again, these type of injuries take longer. We always say four to six weeks, (but) we don’t know the timelines, especially for a very explosive player.”

Centerback Alan Franco, who sustained an injury in the 3-3 draw with Montreal two weeks ago, also is 100%, according to Pineda. Franco has started three games.

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 10 at Charlotte, 1:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN Deportes

April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., Peachtree TV

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE