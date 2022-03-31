ajc logo
X

Atlanta United expects key players to be ready for D.C. United on Saturday

Forward Josef Martinez kicks Atlanta United’s first goal against Charlotte FC during an MLS game Sunday, March 13, 2020 in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

caption arrowCaption
Forward Josef Martinez kicks Atlanta United’s first goal against Charlotte FC during an MLS game Sunday, March 13, 2020 in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Josef Martinez, Ronald Hernandez and Miles Robinson are expected to be available to play for Atlanta United in Saturday’s MLS game at D.C. United, according to manager Gonzalo Pineda.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Martinez and Hernandez were with Venezuela for its last round of World Cup qualifying games. Venezuela didn’t qualify.

Robinson helped the U.S. qualify for the World Cup in Qatar with three starts in the recent three-game cycle, which ended with Wednesday’s 2-0 loss at Costa Rica.

“This is a big achievement for them, for this generation is a very, very good generation of players,” Pineda said. Robinson was a key player for the U.S. during the World Cup qualifying cycle and is presumed to be a starter when the team plays in the tournament later this year.

Martinez, a striker with two goals and two assists, and Hernandez, a fullback, have started Atlanta United’s (2-1-1) first four games this season. Robinson, a centerback, has started three games.

Additionally, midfielder Tyler Wolff and fullback Caleb Wiley returned to training after competing with the U.S. Under-20 team in Argentina. Wiley started two games, Wolff also played, according to Pineda.

“They were very happy that (Lionel) Messi was watching their games and watching some sessions,” Pineda said. “So they were very, very happy. And so it’s a good experience for those two kids.”

Listed as out for Saturday’s game are Luiz Araujo (hamstring), Machop Chol (leg), Dom Dwyer (red-card suspension) and Emerson Hyndman (ACL recovery). Listed as questionable is Franco Ibarra (leg).

“He’s progressing well, is still training with a physios on the side before our training session, but he’s progressing very well,” Pineda said of Araujo. “Sometimes, again, these type of injuries take longer. We always say four to six weeks, (but) we don’t know the timelines, especially for a very explosive player.”

Centerback Alan Franco, who sustained an injury in the 3-3 draw with Montreal two weeks ago, also is 100%, according to Pineda. Franco has started three games.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

-

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 10 at Charlotte, 1:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN Deportes

April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., Peachtree TV

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Noah Cobb ready to start learning with Atlanta United 2
Atlanta United’s Santiago Sosa ready to go 90 minutes if needed
Atlanta United gets two weeks to fix mentality
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top