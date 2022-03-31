Atlanta United expects key players to be ready for D.C. United on Saturday

Josef Martinez, Ronald Hernandez and Miles Robinson are expected to be available to play for Atlanta United in Saturday’s MLS game at D.C. United, according to manager Gonzalo Pineda.
Martinez and Hernandez were with Venezuela for its last round of World Cup qualifying games. Venezuela didn’t qualify.
Robinson helped the U.S. qualify for the World Cup in Qatar with three starts in the recent three-game cycle, which ended with Wednesday’s 2-0 loss at Costa Rica.
“This is a big achievement for them, for this generation is a very, very good generation of players,” Pineda said. Robinson was a key player for the U.S. during the World Cup qualifying cycle and is presumed to be a starter when the team plays in the tournament later this year.
Martinez, a striker with two goals and two assists, and Hernandez, a fullback, have started Atlanta United’s (2-1-1) first four games this season. Robinson, a centerback, has started three games.
Additionally, midfielder Tyler Wolff and fullback Caleb Wiley returned to training after competing with the U.S. Under-20 team in Argentina. Wiley started two games, Wolff also played, according to Pineda.
“They were very happy that (Lionel) Messi was watching their games and watching some sessions,” Pineda said. “So they were very, very happy. And so it’s a good experience for those two kids.”
Listed as out for Saturday’s game are Luiz Araujo (hamstring), Machop Chol (leg), Dom Dwyer (red-card suspension) and Emerson Hyndman (ACL recovery). Listed as questionable is Franco Ibarra (leg).
“He’s progressing well, is still training with a physios on the side before our training session, but he’s progressing very well,” Pineda said of Araujo. “Sometimes, again, these type of injuries take longer. We always say four to six weeks, (but) we don’t know the timelines, especially for a very explosive player.”
Centerback Alan Franco, who sustained an injury in the 3-3 draw with Montreal two weeks ago, also is 100%, according to Pineda. Franco has started three games.
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1
March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0
March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1
March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3
April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 10 at Charlotte, 1:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN Deportes
April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., Peachtree TV
April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN
April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN
May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX
May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2
June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1
August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
