Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2: By the numbers

A by-the-numbers look at Atlanta United’s 3-2 win against Montreal on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:
1 win for manager Ronny Deila, who made his debut, as did Emmanuel Latte Lath and Mateusz Klich.
2 goals for Latte Lath in his debut. It was the most ever for an Atlanta United player making their debut.
3 goal contributions for Latte Lath, who assisted on Edwin Mosquera’s game-winner.
3 goals are the most for Atlanta United in a season-opener.
3.6 expected goals allowed, 1.4 more than the 2.2 Atlanta United totaled.
4 chances created for Saba Lobjanidze, most on the team. He assisted on Latte Lath’s first goal.
11 Homegrowns have made at least one start for the club. Matthew Edwards became the 11th on Saturday.
14 shots for Atlanta United to Montreal’s 13.
47.9 percent possession for Atlanta United.
50 goal contributions for Miguel Almiron, who also assisted on Mosquera’s winner. Almiron is the fourth player in team history to reach that mark, joining Josef Martinez, Thiago Almada and Julian Gressel.
77 touches for Edwards, most on the team. Ronald Hernandez, the other fullback, was second with 71.
200 appearances in regular season matches for Brad Guzan. He’s the first in the club’s history to reach that mark.
65,520 announced attendance, largest in MLS for its opening weekend.
Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule
Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2
March 1 at Charlotte, 2 p.m., Apple, Fox
March 8 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
March 16 vs. Miami, 7 p.m., Apple
March 22 at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., Apple
March 29 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX
April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, FOX
May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX
May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple
May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple
May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple
May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1
July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup
Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup
Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup
Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple
Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple
Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple
