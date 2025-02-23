Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2: By the numbers

3 goal contributions for Latte Lath, who assisted on Edwin Mosquera’s game-winner.

3 goals are the most for Atlanta United in a season-opener.

3.6 expected goals allowed, 1.4 more than the 2.2 Atlanta United totaled.

4 chances created for Saba Lobjanidze, most on the team. He assisted on Latte Lath’s first goal.

11 Homegrowns have made at least one start for the club. Matthew Edwards became the 11th on Saturday.

14 shots for Atlanta United to Montreal’s 13.

47.9 percent possession for Atlanta United.

50 goal contributions for Miguel Almiron, who also assisted on Mosquera’s winner. Almiron is the fourth player in team history to reach that mark, joining Josef Martinez, Thiago Almada and Julian Gressel.

77 touches for Edwards, most on the team. Ronald Hernandez, the other fullback, was second with 71.

200 appearances in regular season matches for Brad Guzan. He’s the first in the club’s history to reach that mark.

65,520 announced attendance, largest in MLS for its opening weekend.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 at Charlotte, 2 p.m., Apple, Fox

March 8 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

March 16 vs. Miami, 7 p.m., Apple

March 22 at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., Apple

March 29 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple