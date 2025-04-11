Zaccharie Risacher drops another career night to lift Hawks past Nets

Risacher lit up the court at the Barclays Center on Thursday night with one of his best performances of his rookie season. The newly turned 20-year-old eclipsed his career high for the second time in seven games.

In 35 minutes, Risacher scored 38 points, the most points by an Eastern Conference rookie since Magic forward Franz Wagner in 2021.

Risacher scored 13 points in first nine minutes on nearly perfect shooting. He drained a 3 from the wing with just under 11 minutes to play before picking off Trendon Watford then running to the other end for a dunk. With 6:35 to play, he ran the floor after Nets miss then scored a running reverse layup. Then he eurostepped his way to the basket for a layup.

In the first 8:30 of Thursday’s game, Risacher had more points (13) than the entire Nets lineup (11) after he made a running 3-pointer with 3:29 to play in the first quarter.

“And, I’m just happy to be someone that can make his mark in this league,” Risacher said. “And I just feel like, I’m grateful and all this happened because I’m working really hard every day, but also because I couldn’t make, I couldn’t score 38 without my teammates.”

2. But the rookie was far from done racking up 23 points by the end of the first half. It’s the fourth time this season that Risacher has scored 20 or more points in a half. He is the only rookie this season to have four 20-point halves.

His teammates had bigger ambitions once they noticed what he had accomplished.

“Everybody was trying to (tell me they wanted get me a 40 ball),” Risacher, who also had four rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals, said. “Like the first one was Caris (LeVert). I think that was in the third quarter. And he told me, ‘Yeah, we got to get you 40.’ And I looked up, and I was like, ‘Hell, yeah.’ Like, to have a new career high and also, it’s still a win. So it’s just it was a great night, and I’m sure I’ll be able to get 40 when the time’s (right). Just no rush, just trying to play free, trying to play my game every day. And I’m not like, I’m not worried about it.”

3. Hawks star guard Trae Young loved every minute of Risacher’s career night. Young, who finished with 24 points, 12 assists and two steals, found Risacher five of his dishes. Three of those passes could be made by only the most elite playmakers.

Young hit the rookie with a no-look behind-the-back pass for a cutting dunk that put the Hawks up 52-25. He had another highlight look with a one-handed underhanded toss to Risacher in the corner for a 3. Then Young picked off Keon Johnson before finding Risacher with a through the legs lob for a dunk.

“I’m always trying to have fun,” Young said. “I wouldn’t do that, obviously, if it was a very close game, but obviously we were playing really well and getting out in transition. And when you make plays like that, obviously it jolts your team to have more fun and have more energy.”

4. Hawks guard Dyson Daniels has come close to recording his first-career triple-double. Daniels has had nine double-doubles this season after recording just one in his first two years. He finished one rebound and one assist shy of a triple-double after scoring 10 points and recording three steals.

“I think the whole world has seen the most improved player in Dyson Daniels,” Young said. “So it’s great to see.”

Daniels also finished with three steals to reach 226 for the season, the most in single season since Gary Payton in 1995-96.

5. The Hawks inched a little closer to clinching the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. After Thursday’s win, the Hawks need just one more to secure their spot in the first Play-In game.

Stat to know

Zaccharie Risacher has tied Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Green and Brandon Miller for games with 30-plus points and five-or-more 3-pointers. All four are tied for the third-most such games with four.

Quotable

“I just, I play smooth and chill. I try to let the game come to me, just trying to play free.” -- Zaccharie Risacher on what clicked during his career night.

Up Next

The Hawks face the 76ers on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center.