The results are in: Readers grade Hawks draft

The Hawks made two selections and a trade in the 2023 NBA Draft. They selected Kobe Bufkin from the University of Michigan with the 15th overall pick and Seth Lundy from Penn State with the 46th pick. They have agreed in principle to acquire the rights to Mouhamed Gueye (selected 39th) from the Celtics in a trade to be finalized at a later date.

How did the Hawks do in the draft? Well, time will tell.

In the meantime, in an online poll posted following the draft, more than half of respondents graded the draft as average of just above average. Less than 10% graded the draft an A.

Here are the results as of Sunday.

C – 34.07%

B – 29.34%

D – 14.51%

F – 12.93%

A – 9.15%

If you want to register your grade, the poll is still available at ajc.com.